BELMONT — Genesee Valley Central SchooL is sponsoring the first Lynn Manning Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament on July 15 at Wellsville Country Club.
Manning was instrumental in supporting the merger, development and success of the Genesee Valley School District. She was a 1974 graduate from Belmont Central School and worked for a number of organizations in the county, including the Allegany County Planning Department and Department of Social Services, Allegany County BOCES, Angelica Central and, later, Genesee Valley school district, retiring after 30 years.
Proceeds from the tournament will be used to support the Lynn Manning Scholarship Fund for GVCS students pursuing a career path in business or education.
The tournament is limited to the first 36 teams to register by June 24. The format for the tournament is a four-person scramble. A dinner immediately follows.
Visit www.genvalley.org for more information and to register.