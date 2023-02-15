Golf in February?

A casual golfer tees off from Hole 1 at the St. Bonaventure Golf Course Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures in the Olean area reached the low 60s Wednesday, the warmest of the season during this mid-winter heatwave. Temperatures are expected to drop this weekend as snow is back in the forecast for early next week.

 Kellen M. Quigley/Olean Times Herald

 

