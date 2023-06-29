ELLICOTTVILLE — The 2023 JCC Golf Classic raised more than $12,000 for the SUNY Jamestown Community College Cattaraugus County Campus Alumni Association.
The 31st annual tournament was held on June 21 at Holiday Valley and included 119 golfers and 30 teams. Winners were crowned in men’s, women’s and mixed divisions.
The winning men’s team included Jason Stronz, Kevin Stronz, Jerome Lee Yaw and Matt Myers. The winning women’s team consisted of Hallie Dubia, Kate Colella, Kathleen Taylor and Pat Weeks. The mixed division winning team was made up of Al Johnson, Jim Gustafson, Marcia Derby and Sonya Gustafson.
Closest to the pin honors went to Collin Meegan, Kayla Welty, Mark Ross and Mary Rich. Sue Martin recorded the women’s longest drive, while Meegan did so for the men. The putting contest was won by Scott Boser.
Proceeds from the event help support student needs, opportunities and scholarships on the Cattaraugus County Campus.
Sponsors included Community Bank, N.A. (major tournament sponsor); Independent Health (swag sponsor); Cutco Corporation (prize sponsor); Southern Tier Brewing Company (Banquet Sponsor); Shults Auto Group (hole-in-one sponsor), Seneca Resorts & Casinos (towel sponsor); Hedley Brook Insurance (disc sponsor); InTandem (lunch sponsor); and Morgan Stanley (putting contest sponsor).
Allen’s Wine & Liquor, Chautauqua Patrons Insurance Co., Christie’s Boutique, Fox Financial, Great Lakes Cheese, Howard Hanna Professionals/DBP Realty, PhilPac Corporation, and Scott Rotary Seals were corporate sponsors, with many others serving as hole and tee sponsors.