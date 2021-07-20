OLEAN — Glenda Golden reached another “golden” milestone in her life when she turned 106 this weekend at her home in Olean with family and friends enjoying the celebration with her.
Born July 18, 1915, in Houghton, Glenda had moved to Olean a number of years ago with her late husband, Dr. John Golden, who had opened a dental practice in the community. Dr. Golden passed away in 1996.
During her birthday last year, in the midst of the pre-vaccine era for the pandemic, Glenda’s family put out a call to family and friends to email messages to her. She received many, many well-wishes at that time.
Her granddaughter, Charlotte Golden, shared these sentiments during a toast to the matriarch of the family:
“A toast to a woman who likes her liquor as hard as she loves. A cheers to a mother who stitched the framework of our amazing extended family … A shot to the lady who loves a twist to the left, but stays right in our hearts.
“Never mind the bumps in the road. Shop ‘til you drop or can’t carry a load.
“Love ya, to the moon and back. I’ll wash your mouth with soap if you talk like that.
“You taught us all to love hard and laugh often.
“You taught me to never settle for anything less than perfect. You told us all we meant the world to you and we felt it.
“Here’s to my grandma at 106! May she know how much she means to us and how thankful we all are that she’s in our lives.”