GREAT VALLEY — GObike Buffalo’s plan to run a multi-use trail from the Erie County Southtowns to the Southern Tier continues to work on developing a trail through the town of Great Valley, but other projects in Cattaraugus County are in the works.
Ashley Smith, deputy director of GObike Buffalo, updated the Great Valley Town Board on the Regional Southern Tier Trail during its regular meeting Monday. The Buffalo nonprofit promotes active mobility options, trails, greenways and complete streets in Western New York, she said
Smith said GObike is working with Cattaraugus County to submit requests for state and federal funding to continue design work for new trails, most notably in Great Valley.
“While we had recommendations through the feasibility study since the last time I was here, it’s clear more work would need to be done to really identify the best alignment or passage for the trail,” she explained. “Any funding that we would receive at this point would be allowing us the time and effort to really further engage the community around those conversations and get something to a shovel-ready standpoint.”
Although grant funding for the trail in Great Valley has not been secured yet, Smith said New York state recently announced grants for portions of the trail in Olean as well as the connecting trail to the Genesee Valley Greenway in Allegany County.
“We’re really looking at being able to, in the next couple of years, see that state facility connected all the way through to the Allegheny River Valley Trail,” she said. “And then we’re starting work now in the town of Allegany.”
Meanwhile, Smith said GObike has a contract with the state for Creating Healthy Schools and Communities funds through Erie 1 BOCES that allows them to prioritize work in towns already selected for the future trails. She said other projects should relate to furthering mobility, such as better access to parks and public spaces.
“We have bike racks that we ordered and we’re capable of coming down to install them at any pre-approved locations,” she said. “We have three or four that we’d like to allocate to Great Valley if there are locations you’d like to see bike racks.”
Smith said GObike is also working on projects with the Seneca Nation, both on the Cattaraugus Territory in Erie County and the Allegany Territory in Salamanca, as well as a trail design and access grant in the town of Allegany for the Allegany-Limestone school district and the sports fields. She said Salamanca, Allegany and Ashford are also interested in installing bike racks.
Smith noted GObike can help with writing their grants such as for playgrounds or building access points off roads.
“I want to make sure you’re all aware that we can be that resource and we’re interested in continuing to work with you as we continue to seek funding for the trails projects,” she added.
Town Board member Sandy Goode said the bike racks don’t have to go on town property. She and Smith visited a couple locations throughout the town, such as the youth camp and Kill Buck park as potential sites for bike racks.
Town Supervisor Dan Brown said the biggest issue is not wanting kids on Routes 219 and 417 because of the high traffic and potential dangers, part of why alternate trail options need to be further explored.
“No one is against the bike trail, we’re just scared to death of 219,” he added.
In the short term, Smith suggested the town board come up with locations for the bike racks that are not on main routes by the next meeting since they will be ready in the next couple of weeks. She also said GObike is open to hosting workshops for the town so the community has more opportunities to share where they’d like to see the trail go instead of Route 219.