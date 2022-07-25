ANGELICA — The Allegany County 4-H Goat Show was held Friday at the fairgrounds.
Sr. Showmanship Grand Champion: Madison Morehouse of Cuba.
Reserve Champion: Gianna Loiacono of Friendship.
Junior Showmanship Grand Champion: Isabella Morehouse of Cuba.
Novice Showmanship Grand Champion: Sarah Wilson of Dansville.
Reserve Champion: Jacob Roulo of Andover.
Master Showmanship Grand Champion: Gianna Loiacono.
Reserve Champion: Sarah Wilson.
Senior Champion Doe Grand Champion: Alex McFall of Olean with Apple Pie.
Reserve Champion: Brandon Roulo with Frappe.
Junior Champion Doe, Grand Champion: Jeremiah Miller of Canaseraga with Pearl.
Junior Reserve Champion: Brandon Roulo with Moana.
Grand Champion Doe: Alex McFall with Apple Pie.
Reserve Grand Champion Doe: Brandon Roulo with Frappe.
Champion Boer: Madison Morehouse with Mary.
Dam & Daughter: Brandon Roulo with Frappe and Maid Marion.
Champion Wether: Kaden Huffer Stevens of Belmont with Savage.
Champion Pack Goat: Alex McFall with Angus.
Reserve Champion Pack Goat: Brandon Roulo with Gaston.
Champion Cart Goat: Brandon Roulo with Leroy and Stitch.