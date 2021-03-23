OLEAN — The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce began sending out its new 56-page dual publication in February.
One side is the GOACC Membership Directory, printed by chamber member Register Graphics. The other side is a Visitors Guide.
This publication serves as a one-stop information source — filled with details about the Chamber, member benefits and its members that make #AHOP the very special community that it is.
“We encourage our members and the community to utilize this directory and support our chamber members by doing business with them at every opportunity,” said Erica Dreher, GOACC Member Services manager.
“We also have sent this publication to more than 1,000 parents of St. Bonaventure University students. The directory will help them find those services that their family may need — be it a florist, medical services, grocery stores, etc.
The Member Guide provides information both categorically and alphabetically, by member, to make research as easy as possible.
The Visitors side showcases the events and festivals; arts and culture; area sports teams; family-friendly activities; history of Olean; information on kayaking, canoeing, hiking and biking; and restaurants. Of course, the squirrels are featured on their own page.
Distribution of these directories will be made to approximately 550 Chamber members. The local hotels and inns will also be a distribution site. Additional copies may be obtained at the GOACC office.
GOACC hadn’t done a quality-of-life piece or visitors guide in more than 10 years. The Chamber felt it was time to showcase our area and all it has to offer.
The membership directory is done annually and outlines the chamber’s current members.
“Combining the two separate pieces is a great way to promote our members, our community to the masses – brilliant idea!” said Meme K. Yanetsko, GOACC COO.
For more information, please contact the Chamber office at (716) 372-4433 or member@oleanny.com, or visit 301 N. Union St., Olean.