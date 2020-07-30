OLEAN — The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce has spaces open for vendors at the 11th annual Greater Olean Area Sports, Recreation & Fitness Expo set for Sept. 26-27 at Good Times Events Center.
Organizers said moving the event to September will allow potential vendors to use the grounds of the event center as well as the nearby Forness Park and Forness Fields to give attendees first-hand experiences in such activities as fly fishing, kayaking and taking swings at bat on the nearby baseball/softball fields.
Vendors to take part are Allegany Mountain Resort, Hunt of a Lifetime Foundation, the Red House Brook Chapter of Trout Unlimited, Eagle Dreams Rehabilitation, Enchanted Mountain Cattaraugus County and Belmont Archery.
Admissions to the show will be $3 for adults and $2 for students/seniors. Children 12 and under are free with an adult.
Exhibitor space is limited. Secure a booth for the event with a deposit of $100. GOACC members will receive discount booth space as noted on the application. For more information call GOACC at 372-4433 or email events@oleanny.com.