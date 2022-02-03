OLEAN — The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce is preparing its May 2022 through January 2023 Events and Activities brochure.
Events located in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties in New York state, as well as McKean and Potter counties in Pennsylvania, are encouraged to send in information about their events.
Needed information should include event name, date, location, telephone number and event details. The brochure hasn’t been published since 2019 due to COVID factors. GOACC will place on the brochure that attendees should always connect with event planners regarding COVID guidelines or of any changes in event due to that as well.
This brochure is delivered to over 150 locations in a 100-mile radius of Olean. It is also sent to regional visitors centers in New York and one in Pennsylvania.
Send your information by Feb. 28 by phone to (716) 372-4433, fax 372-7912 or email tourism@oleanny.com.
Each year, GOACC produces 6,000 brochures as a way of promoting the many events that are held to educate residents and visitors of the opportunities in the area. It’s a great way to encourage people to visit.
The event scheduling also assists area organizations to ensure that fundraising events don’t happen on the same date.
Event information also is entered into Greater Olean’s website event calendar at www.oleanny.com.