OLEAN — Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce is offering a new educational opportunity for those members looking for some personal growth and professional development.
Meetings with Mentors will kick off this Tuesday at OBD Laine Place, 301 N. Union St. The meeting will start at 7:30 a.m. and breakfast items will be available.
The group will hear from Dr. Genelle Morris, superintendent of Olean City School District, on what her education and career path has looked like and how she continues to build success.
Morris has spent more than 30 years in education in varying roles, including science instruction, curriculum and assessment development and leading work in assessment, accountability, research and evaluation at the district level.
Morris has a strong history of working with community, city and county organizations. Her passion for student advocacy, diversity and progress ignites everything she does.
There will also be discussion on the standout qualities Morris looks for in upcoming leaders and the characteristics of people she depends on to help her do her job.
“This opportunity was created to give those interested the chance to meet with and learn from a variety of respected local leaders whose success at becoming tops in their fields has set them apart, gaining insight into how they became successful, the work they do and people they surround themselves with to continue their success,” said Erica Dreher, Member Services Manager.
There is no fee to attend, but space is open to only the first eight to sign up. Email erica@oleanny.com or call the chamber at (716) 372-4433 to sign up.
