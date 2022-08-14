OLEAN — The inaugural DW Memorial Dice Run was held Saturday in honor and memory of the event’s namesakes, Dennis Jones and Wayne Johnston.
“We believe that they were looking down on us as more than 156 participants, mostly on motorcycles and in a few cars, took to the 105-mile dice run start/stop in Olean and throughout northwestern Pennsylvania,” said David “DJ” Dick, a Rally in the Valley organizer since the early 2010s and current member of the DW Dice Run committee.
The dice run took place on the same day as the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce’s second StrOlean of 2022, which was held in the downtown area. Nearly five dozen agencies, businesses and groups had tables and displays set up along North Union Street.
New this year was the Taste of StrOlean, a reworked version of the long-running Taste of Olean event that allowed visitors to try small specialties by visiting the businesses directly.
Dice run stops included American Legion Post 530 in Shinglehouse, Pa.; Vinny’s Bar & Grill in Coudersport, Pa.; and Tack’s Inn north of Lewis Run, Pa. The rollers headed back into Olean with their last roll and turned in their cards at Angee’s Restaurant on North Union Street.
“The committee had goals of $8,000 in sponsor monies, 200 participants in the dice run and 200 commemorative shirts sold,” Meme K. Yanetsko, chief operating officer of the Chamber said. “Although we fell short in both participants and shirts sold, the sponsor monies hit over $10,000. All committee members agreed that this renewal of the dice run hit a home run and was deemed successful.
The winners of the Shults Auto Group Dice Run were Marcia Reynolds of Hornell and Deb Slawiak of Olean, who tied for first place with a score of 112 (out of a possible 150 points).
David Shoff of Olean had 105 points and Tom Witter Jr. of Cuba and Debbie Freeman of Olean tied with a score of 103. Mark Peterson (hometown not listed) won the special dice roll of 95 and Samantha Hochadel (hometown not listed) and Tim McDivitt of Duke Center, Pa., tied for best lowest roll score of 66 (out of 25) points.
The benefactors of this first dice run will be students from Archbishop Walsh Academy and Olean High School.
The Enchanted Mountain Motorcycle Enthusiasts, with assistance from GOACC worked with Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation to establish a scholarship fund in the name of the Dennis Jones and Wayne Johnston Memorial Scholarship Fund, Dick said.
“It’s our plan to continue to donate to the fund until it generates two scholarships a year for a student at Walsh and one at OHS,” he said. “Wayne’s and Dennis’ children went to school there, and we thought it would be a great memorial helping future students prosper after their high school years.”
Yanetsko added, “We will wrap up the event in early October and will present back to the community what funds will be added to the scholarship fund.”
Next up for GOACC is Sept. 10’s 3rd Annual Allegheny River Running Fest, which includes both a half marathon and 10K, but also now includes a 5K.
The third StrOlean of the year is set for Oct. 8 and will include a Wine Walk organized by Directions in Independent Living.
For more information on Chamber events, call Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce at 372-4433 or email info@oleanny.com.