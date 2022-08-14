OLEAN — The inaugural DW Memorial Dice Run was held Saturday in honor and memory of the event’s namesakes, Dennis Jones and Wayne Johnston.

“We believe that they were looking down on us as more than 156 participants, mostly on motorcycles and in a few cars, took to the 105-mile dice run start/stop in Olean and throughout northwestern Pennsylvania,” said David “DJ” Dick, a Rally in the Valley organizer since the early 2010s and current member of the DW Dice Run committee.

