OLEAN — After a year off, officials hope to bring back some fan favorite events to downtown this summer.
Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce officials announced Tuesday they would try again to hold the StrOlean downtown event series and the Gus Macker 3-on-3 basketball tournament in 2021 after having to scrap those events last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chamber officials reported the group’s Events Committee recently met and will host three StrOleans in 2021, all on Fridays — June 4, Aug. 13 and Oct. 1. The Gus Macker tournament is the weekend of June 4, allowing for college students home for the summer to participate.
“These dates are similar as to what we have done in the past. We try our best to complement, rather than compete with, other events and functions happening in the region,” said Erica Dreher, members services manager. “With Gus Macker moving to June, it made sense to put that month’s StrOlean on that Friday of Macker. The Chamber office doesn’t have anything in August, so we placed the second StrOlean there.
“And it’s been hit or miss with the autumn weather in October,” she added, “so we moved this to the first weekend in October.”
Begun in 2017, the events proved successful enough to run several times a year in 2018 and 2019. More than 70 organizations set up for the first StrOlean, officials said, attracting thousands of attendees.
However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on events — as well as staffing and health concerns for vendors and exhibitors — all three in 2020 were canceled.
“During this challenging time, GOACC is committed to the well-being of our employees, attendees and vendors. We are dedicated to supporting the local communities in which our events are held,” said Meme Yanetsko, the Chamber’s chief operating officer. “GOACC is working hard to plan these events while carefully following guidelines provided by health officials. GOACC will also be instituting several changes and additional measures to all of our events. Please be patient with the Chamber as we all navigate through this constantly changing environment.”
Chamber officials said they again encourage businesses from artisans to restaurants to set up shop, either out of their storefronts or at popup locations in the downtown area. Special events, demonstrations and other activities are also encouraged.
Events at previous StrOlean events included tire flipping competition, an outside yoga class, story time, roller derby, a car show and a scavenger hunt.
For more information or registration forms, please call GOACC at (716) 372-4433 or email events@oleanny.com.
Officials are also excited to move ahead with the Macker tournament.
For 12 years, the city played host to the traveling tournament. Originally handled by the Olean City School District Foundation and Olean Sports Boosters, the Chamber took over leadership in 2017. Almost 700 players on more than 170 teams signed up for the 2019 Macker in Olean — an improvement from the year before.
Officials were excited to move the tournament to June for 2020 instead of its late August date to allow more college students and others to participate. By April, however, the tournament was canceled for the year due to the pandemic. Festivities for this year begin June 4, with the bulk of games on June 5 and 6.
(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @OTHBob)