OLEAN — The Greater Olean Association of Churches will hold their Thanksgiving Service at 1 p.m. Saturday at Christ United Methodist Church, 633 Linwood Ave.
For the past two years, the GOAC has not been able to hold an in-person Thanksgiving Service and organizers are happy this year to be able to offer something a bit different than traditional services.
A short prayer service and a musical sermon entitled “The Grace of Gratitude," featuring Canada’s Singing Priest, Father Mark Curtis, are planned.
This program of prayer and music is a free offering to the public and all are invited to come. For those who wish, they may bring a non-perishable item or a money donation for the Olean Food Bank (checks made out to the Olean Food Pantry).
There will be a reception following the service in the Church Parish Hall.
Meanwhile, Bethany Lutheran Church and St. Stephens Church will work together to provide a Thanksgiving meal for those in the community who are in need or alone.
Each year, the Community Thanksgiving serves between 800 to 900 turkey dinners to families and persons in the community.
"This year, we expect nothing different," said the Rev. Kim Rossi, pastor of the churches. "While we cannot have volunteers in the church building to help prepare for the meal due continuing COVID concerns, we do need helpers to deliver meals and need the help of those who may want to bake some cookies, cupcakes, brownies or sweet breads to contribute desserts for the meal."
Meals will be delivered from or may be picked up at St. Stevens on Thanksgiving Day
The meal consists of turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, stuffing, mixed vegetables, cranberry sauce, a roll, and a dessert.
If anyone would like to order a meal, or if someone would like to volunteer as a driver to deliver meals on Thanksgiving Day, contact St. Stephens Church at (716) 372-5628.
For anyone who wants to drop off desserts, St. Stephens' parish hall will be open for drop-off on Nov. 23 from noon to 6 p.m. and on Nov. 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.