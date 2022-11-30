SBU students share thanks

St. Bonaventure University students show their thanks.

 Photo provided

ST. BONAVENTURE — The incredible generosity of the St. Bonaventure University community was on display during Tuesday’s #GivingTuesdayatBonas.

Four hundred donors joined together online in reflecting the university’s Franciscan values, raising more than $83,000 for the outreach ministries of the Franciscan Center for Social Concern.

 

