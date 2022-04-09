BUFFALO — April is National Minority Health Month — a time to raise awareness about health disparities that disproportionately affect racial and ethnic minority populations.
The American Red Cross is reminding blood and platelet donors it’s critically important to maintain a stable blood supply this spring to support those with chronic illnesses and other blood needs in the U.S.
Blood transfusions remain one of the most critical treatments for patients like those living with sickle cell disease — the majority of whom are of African and Latin descent — and beta thalassemia major, which disproportionately affects those of Asian descent.
Additionally, women who are Black are more likely than women who are white to experience severe postpartum hemorrhage, often requiring blood transfusion.
To help ensure all patients have access to the blood products they count on, donors are urged to make an appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
As a thank-you, those who come to give through April 18 will receive an exclusive Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. Those who come to give April 19-May 19 will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice and will be automatically entered to win a new travel trailer camper that sleeps eight, all courtesy of our partners at Suburban Propane. (Terms apply, see rcblood.org/camper.)
Health insights for donors
As a benefit to donors, the Red Cross provides vital health insights to help aid in awareness, prevention, early detection and monitoring for better health outcomes. All presenting blood donors receive a free mini-health screening with insights on pulse, blood pressure and hemoglobin.
Vital signs are recorded in the donor’s online profile where they can track and monitor their results via the Red Cross Blood Donor App or at RedCrossBlood.org and share the results with their health care provider.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities, April 7-30 include
Allegany County
Alfred — April 21, 11 a.m. — 5 p.m., Alfred State College, Alfred State College, Student Leadership Center, Small Event Space, Third Floor, 10 Upper College Drive.
Canaseraga — April 15, 3 — 7 p.m., American Legion, 83 West Main St.
Fillmore — April 14, 2 p.m. — 6:30 p.m., Fillmore Volunteer Fire Department, Fillmore Volunteer Fire Department, 24 S. Genesee St.
Wellsville — April 13, 2 — 7 p.m., Wellsville Fire Department, 40 S Main St.
Cattaraugus County
Allegany — April 21, noon — 5:30 p.m., Fireman’s Community Center, Community Center, 188 W Main St.
Ellicottville — April 22, 1 — 6 p.m., St Paul’s Lutheran Church, 6360 Route 242 E.
Gowanda — April 27, noon — 5 p.m., American Legion Post 409, 100 Legion Drive.
Olean — Today, 11 a.m. — 3 p.m., Olean Center Mall, 400 N. Union St.; Monday, noon — 5:30 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 109 S. Barry St.