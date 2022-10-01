ST. BONAVENTURE — It didn’t take long for Dr. Jeff Gingerich to feel right at home at St. Bonaventure University.
As the new university president, Gingerich has spent the past several months becoming familiar with the ins and outs of the campus operations, meeting with dozens of students, staff and stakeholders in preparation for the fall 2022 semester.
“Olean has been a wonderful place to settle,” he told the Times Herald. “We’ve just been hitting the ground running and getting to know people.”
Gingerich will be formally installed as St. Bonaventure University’s 22nd president today during inauguration ceremonies at 11:30 a.m. in the Reilly Center Arena.
But about a year ago, the former provost and senior vice president of academic affairs at the University of Scranton, Pa., initially declined the opportunity to apply for the position.
“I wasn’t quite sure what the next steps were for me,” he recalled. “I had heard about St. Bonaventure, and it was very enticing, so I was so glad when they asked me to reconsider.”
The university’s Franciscan heritage and values immediately spoke to Gingerich, and the entire campus atmosphere stood out as a student-centered place that fully embraces those Franciscan traditions.
Gingerich said he had been discussing whether moving into a presidential role was the right next step before the opportunity presented itself. While visiting the campus over the winter — all three trips made during white-out snowstorms — he said St. Bonaventure indeed felt like the right next step throughout the interview process.
“The welcome that we got here has just been incredible the whole way along. It’s just the kind of place that makes you want to work with these people and be with these people,” he said. “We also had a chance to talk with alumni, and there was something special about the way the alumni talked about it. For me, it’s very important to me when the people who have been here as students still call this place home.”
Since Gingerich’s introduction to the community in May, he’s been busy with the transition. Between meetings with various university administrators, becoming familiar with St. Bonaventure’s strategic plan and catching up with the Board of Directors, he and his wife, Betsy, also had to find a place to live. Though they have five children, they’re all grown and moved out, so it would just be mom and dad and the two dogs.
“We like to host — to have students and faculty over to our place — so we needed a place where we could do that,” he said. “Once I got on campus, I tried to be very intentional in the first few months of getting to know people, getting to know campus, understanding what our challenges are as we move ahead and what our plans are.”
A BRIGHT START to Gingerich’s first semester on campus was seeing the steadily increasing enrollment trends for the university over the past decade reached a new peak with the largest incoming class in 20 years.
“It was like this great gift to me. It was a great way to start,” he said. “We’re excited about having a normal academic year, but we’re not completely out of the woods. It was a struggle for everybody.”
The university’s enrollment achievement comes after two difficult years for the St. Bonaventure community. Not only did the coronavirus pandemic impact all operations and four semesters of learning, but the university’s 21st president, Dr. Dennis R. DePerro, died as a result of complications from COVID-19 in March 2021.
“It is amazing how well this university has done in the face of all that adversity over the last two or three years,” Gingerich said. “To lose a beloved president in the middle of the challenges of higher education, the university has really stayed on a clear path with a clear plan.”
LOOKING A YEAR or two down that path, Gingerich said St. Bonaventure has several developments and improvements in the works, both in opportunities for student and programming growth as well as bringing physical portions of the campus’s buildings into the 21st century.
“We’re beginning to diversify enrollment, which is really important, so we’re growing graduate programs,” he explained. “We can’t just rely on undergraduate programs. There aren’t as many 18-year-olds out there.”
Gingerich cited establishing the DePerro School of Health Professions as an important move for the university to attract more students. Most recently, the public launch of the comprehensive fundraising campaign announced a $125 million goal, some of which will go toward expanding that school.
Other projects include major renovations to the John Murphy Professional Building for the Jandoli School of Communication and enhancing some of the athletics facilities with new amenities, not only for athletes but all students on campus.
“Those are some of the big pieces along with some great renovations around campus,” Gingerich added. There are ongoing renovations for the central academic building, Plassmann Hall, and the Rathskeller, the on-campus student lounge, as well as the recently completed Marchiori Pavillion and the sign and patio projects in front of the Doyle Chapel.
As part of the fundraising campaign, Gingerich said he will be traveling to about ten different cities for alumni events where administration can talk with alumni about the university and stay in touch.
WITH THE NEW semester well underway, Gingerich said he’s looking forward to spending more time with students and experiencing campus life, from sporting events to plays and concerts — “those are the kinds of things that rejuvenate me and keep me going” — but he’s especially excited for this winter’s basketball season.
“I was able to get to one basketball game here on campus last spring and the (NIT) Final Four game at Madison Square Garden,” he said. “Just watching the crowds and these fans is a lot of fun.”
Outside the campus, Gingerich said he and his wife are looking for ways to be a part of the greater Olean and Allegany communities, even heading down to the farmer’s market and getting to know the neighbors. He said they enjoy the small-town feel and have enjoyed seeing the area with trips to Ellicottville, and they hope to see Buffalo and Rochester and become more familiar with those communities too.
“It’s just beautiful around here — shockingly beautiful — and as the leaves start to change it gets even more beautiful,” he added. “And it’s a good year to become a Bills fan. We’ve already become pretty adamant fans so we’ll hopefully get up to some of those games as well.”
LOOKING AHEAD five or even 10 years, Gingerich said he is behind much of the high-level strategic plans St. Bonaventure has in place, most notably to grow the campus and its student population.
“We don’t want to outsize who we really are,” he added. “We’d like to grow to about 3,000 students altogether between undergraduate and postgraduate. Right now we’re a little over 1,700.”
Gingerich said a big part of his role will be helping to build the university’s reputation as a student-centered institution, and part of that will be focusing on expanding diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.
“We need to continue to always assure every student who wants to be at Bonaventure has a place at the table,” he added. “We want to grow the diversity of this campus to really reflect the world around us.”
Strengthening relationships with the organizations and institutions in the community is also a priority for Gingerich, who wants to see partnerships throughout Allegany and Olean’s businesses and non-profits as well as continuing to work with Jamestown Community College.
“It’s a really exciting time to be here right now, so I’m very enthused about our next steps,” he added. “We have so many opportunities here, and I think we can really do some great things with them.”