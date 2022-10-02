ST. BONAVENTURE — Minutes after the St. Bonaventure University’s presidential medallion was placed around Dr. Jeff Gingerich’s neck Saturday, the humble farm boy from Iowa wondered aloud how he became the school’s 22nd leader.
“I’m pretty sure all of my college professors are Googling right now thinking there has got to be a different Jeff Gingerich,” he said, earning a huge laugh from those in attendance.
The accomplishment is something Gingerich ascribed to his Midwestern roots and the unflinching support of his wife, Betsy. Gingerich’s parents, in-laws, Betsy and their five children were among the scores of family, friends and former colleagues.
“One thing I do know is this could have only happened due to the shaping and molding of so many mentors throughout my life,” said Gingerich, who took office as president on June 21.
All these special figures in Gingerich’s life gathered with hundreds of members of the Bonaventure community, delegates from 27 colleges and universities and Bishop Michael William Fisher inside the Reilly Center Arena for his formal installation ceremony.
For nearly an hour prior to his address, Gingerich sat patiently and listened to welcomes and congratulations from 10 speakers, ranging from local public officials and campus leaders to friars and former colleagues — many of whom weren’t shy about sharing comedic jabs which Gingerich gracefully accepted with laughs.
Dr. Mary Van Brunt worked closely with Gingerich for 12 years at Cabrini, a Catholic university in suburban Philadelphia. Van Brunt said he had no ego and was so collaborative in trying to address the challenges of the university, there were times Gingerich had to remind them that he was in charge.
“Jeff has been my colleague, mentor and supporter, but most importantly an incredible friend,” she added. “I look forward to hearing about all the amazing things you’ll do at St. Bonaventure.”
Dr. Rick Trietley Jr., ’86, former vice president for Student Affairs at St. Bonaventure, offered the welcome on behalf of the Association of Franciscan Colleges & Universities and the Association of Catholic Colleges and Universities.
“You are the right man at the right moment to lead St. Bonaventure to new heights,” he said to Gingerich. “As a St. Bonaventure graduate myself, I am proud to call you our president.”
Student Government President Connor Raine, ’24, said Gingerich wasted no time engaging with students. Each time students are welcomed to his office for a meeting, Raine said Gingerich always takes the time to ask what he can do and how he can help.
“Those words to student leaders allow us to accomplish our goals and continue to further this university from the students’ perspective,” he added. “Welcome home, Dr. Gingerich, and thank you for always considering our thoughts as student leaders.”
Michael Hickey, ’84, who chaired his first Board of Trustees meeting Friday, said trustees were unanimous when they named him president in March. In an environment for higher education that gets only more challenging with each passing year, Hickey said they believed Gingerich has the right stuff for what’s needed most in a leader right now following the unexpected death of the 21st university president, Dr. Dennis DePerro.
“Jeff fully grasped and appreciated the legacy of the man he was replacing, but he never flinched about the prospects of building upon all Dennis had done for St. Bonaventure,” Hickey added.
Patrick Doyle, ’80, the new president of SBU’s National Alumni Association Board, was among the alumni involved in the presidential search process. Doyle said it struck him that Gingerich understood the Franciscan spirit and what it means to be a Bonnie without ever having stepped on campus.
“Everywhere I turn, it seems you’re there, like you have a twin or something. We love your energy and we love your enthusiasm for St. Bonaventure,” he added. “On behalf of the almost 32,000 Bona alumni, it’s with great pleasure that we welcome Jeff, Betsy and their family to our beloved alma matter.”
Fr. Xavier Seubert, O.F.M., interim vice president for Mission Integration, offered well wishes on behalf of the Franciscan community.
“We pray that the same Spirit of love, who journeyed with Francis, will touch your heart and inspire your mind as you lead us in forming the life of our future together,” he said.
Love was a common thread throughout Gingerich’s inauguration speech.
“My commitment to you today is to move forward in a spirit of unconditional love, and I believe deeply that this unconditional love is our only hope,” he said. “The great poet Maya Angelou wrote, we must ‘have enough courage to trust love one more time and always one more time.’”
Gingerich expressed to all in attendance that any creativity and love of beauty in this world that I bring to this campus comes from my mother. Any sense of wisdom and absolute kindness comes from my father.
“I could not be more fortunate to have had these two as my true mentors and models my entire life,” he said.
Of Betsy, he said, “I know there is no way possible that I’d be standing at this podium without your support and guidance. You are everything to me, and I’m so excited to be on this journey together with you.”
Gingerich talked of the heartfelt Bonaventure memories so many alumni and students have already shared with him.
“These memories are filled with the love of those who have come before us and it’s the legacy of this love that makes so many call this place home,” he said. “There is no doubt in my mind that St. Bonaventure is the most welcoming place on Earth.”
Gingerich expressed a hopeful but determined course of action for St. Bonaventure heading into the future, calling the university a place for a new generation of students, for all students who wish to go there as a place of character, diversity, equity, inclusion, excellence and, above all else, love.
“We will thrive at St. Bonaventure, and we will thrive as a global community only if we have this courage to trust love,” he added. “Know that you have my commitment to love this university.”