WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand called on the Federal Trade Commission Friday to assess the prevalence of artificial intelligence (AI)-related scams targeting older adults.
The senator's office stated that recent reports suggest that scams using AI-powered technology, including voice clones, chatbots and “deep fake” videos, are a growing problem and may be used to target vulnerable populations, particularly older Americans.
“As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly widespread, older adults are at particular risk of becoming victims of AI-powered scams,” Gillibrand said in a news release. “The FTC must take this threat seriously and provide Congress with a thorough assessment of the prevalence of these scams and its plan to fight them.”
She noted scammers can use AI-powered technology to create deceptive emails, phone calls and images. Chatbots can be used to mimic a writing style, find personal information and generate more convincing fake documents, while voice-cloning technology provides scammers with another avenue for upgraded impersonation.
In one recent case, Gillibrand said, a scammer posing as a kidnapper used voice-cloning technology to duplicate the sounds of a mother’s crying daughter and demand ransom.
Gillibrand asked FTC Chair Lina Khan to provide answers to what the FTC’s understanding is of recent developments in AI-related scams as well as what information and data the federal agency has on the prevalence of AI-related scams and accompanying risks.
"While AI contains significant promise as an innovative technology, it can also be manipulated by malicious actors targeting vulnerable populations, particularly older Americans," Gillibrand's letter to the FTC stated.
Her letter noted a scammer recently used a replicated voice to convince an older couple that the scammer was their grandson in desperate need of money to make bail. The couple almost lost $9,400 before a bank official alerted them to the potential fraud.