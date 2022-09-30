U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand has called on the U.S. Government Accountability Office to evaluate the workability of the federal milk pricing system, which she says leaves many of New York’s small and mid-sized dairy farmers at risk of inadequate pay.

Her action is a follow-up to introduction of her legislation, the Dairy Pricing Opportunity Act, which would pave the way for reforming and modernizing federal milk pricing.

