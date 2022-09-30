U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand has called on the U.S. Government Accountability Office to evaluate the workability of the federal milk pricing system, which she says leaves many of New York’s small and mid-sized dairy farmers at risk of inadequate pay.
Her action is a follow-up to introduction of her legislation, the Dairy Pricing Opportunity Act, which would pave the way for reforming and modernizing federal milk pricing.
“Our current milk pricing system is wholly inadequate and nearly a century out of date,” Gillibrand, D-N.Y., chair of the Senate Agriculture Subcommittee on Livestock, Dairy, Poultry, Local Food Systems, and Food Safety and Security, said Thursday. "Volatile milk pricing and industry consolidation, among other factors, have left thousands of family farmers with no choice but to leave the dairy industry entirely."
She said the system must fairly compensate dairy farmers, reflect the modern marketplace and "puts power back in farmers’ hands."
New York is the fifth-largest dairy-producing state and home to nearly 3,500 dairy farms. Gillibrand pointed to her advocacy for farmers and efforts to reform the FMMO system, which she called "one of the most complicated economic systems in the country and, in its current form, forces farmers to contend with potentially volatile milk prices and the risk of inadequate pay."
These challenges, she said, in addition to rising costs and intensifying competition, have forced out many small dairy farmers. She said the U.S. has lost nearly 60% of its licensed dairy operations since 2003, and in New York the number of dairy farms declined from 4,190 to 3,430 between 2018 and 2021 — a loss of approximately 18%.
In 2021, Gillibrand introduced the Dairy Pricing Opportunity Act, which would require the U.S. Department of Agriculture to conduct FMMO hearings within six months, allowing producers and industry to consider and review proposals that could change Class I skim milk pricing and other topics deemed necessary for reform by the dairy industry.
This would ensure that producers who understand these dynamics firsthand will have a voice in formulating any potential changes in calculating the price of Class I milk and additional policy proposals, she said.
Gillibrand wants the GAO to determine if the FMMO Program can be administered under its current statutory authorization to maintain operation of smaller-scale farms, or must original legislation be amended.
She also asked if uniform national Class II-IV pricing with differing formulas and pooling provisions reflect all regional dairy markets and would revisions to the FMMO program reduce costs for states that have implemented programs to maintain operation of small and mid-size dairy farms?