One of New York’s senators has joined with another across the aisle to help preserve working forests the same way farmland is set aside for future generations.
U.S. Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and Roger Wicker, R-Miss., announced the Forest Conservation Easement Program Act, which aims to expand and enhance the abilities of the Natural Resources Conservation Service, the senators said in a joint release.
“Forestry plays a vital role in supporting New York’s economy, creating numerous jobs across the state,” Gillibrand said, adding that the measure is meant to “preserve our working forests and the habitats they provide so foresters can continue to operate responsibly.”
The program would mirror the framework from the established Agricultural Conservation Easement Program, which is familiar to farmers and landowners in Western New York. Eligible entities would purchase development rights from willing private and tribal landowners to prevent conversions to non-forest uses while maintaining working forests. This would help landowners restore, enhance, and protect habitats for at-risk species.
The legislation is supported by dozens of organizations including Western New York Land Conservancy, American Bird Conservancy, Appalachian Trail Conservancy, Boone and Crockett Club, Defenders of Wildlife, Land Trust Alliance, The Nature Conservancy, Trust for Public Land, Adirondack Land Trust, Dutchess Land Conservancy Inc., Hudson Highlands Land Trust Inc., Mohonk Preserve, Rensselaer Plateau Alliance, Scenic Hudson, Wildlife Mississippi and the National Alliance of Forest Owners.
To date, WNYLC has helped protect over 7,000 acres in Western New York, including several sites in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
“Forest conservation has been a priority of the Boone and Crockett Club since Theodore Roosevelt founded the organization in 1887 in New York City,” said James L. Cummins, president of the Boone and Crockett Club. “We applaud Sen. Gillibrand for her leadership in authoring the Forest Conservation Easement Program Act of 2023. Once enacted, this bill will provide critical incentives for landowners to conserve forests for their many attributes, from habitat for fish and wildlife, outdoor recreation, sequestering carbon as a partial natural solution to climate change, buffering our military bases, to filtering drinking water.”
Mike Carr, executive director of Adirondack Land Trust, also applauded the bill.
“Private forests play a vital role in providing clean water, pure air, and wildlife habitat and the more we can do to keep forests intact, the better for both people and nature,” he said.