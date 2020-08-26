Following what she called "an alarming NBC report" on disparities in the distribution of Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) benefits to American small farmers, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is demanding an explanation from the agriculture secretary.
Gillibrand, D-N.Y., a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, sent a letter Wednesday to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's chief, Sonny Perdue, to address inequitable distribution of benefits and to provide relief for New York farmers, who have been financially devastated by COVID-19.
The CFAP program was created to help with losses farmers faced because of the pandemic. However, Gillibrand said, the report showed that not only have corporate agribusinesses been favored in the distribution of benefits, but large-scale, foreign-owned farms have received millions of dollars in relief through CFAP.
Meanwhile, she insists, small farmers have not received nearly enough funding to cover their losses.
“The disparities in federal farm relief are unfair to our small farmers who are facing insurmountable debt and are struggling to stay afloat due to the pandemic," Gillibrand said in a press statement. "I am calling on Secretary Perdue to immediately address the unacceptable disparity in relief between our small farmers and corporate agribusinesses and foreign-owned farms."
Furthermore, the New York senator said, the CARES Act and CFAP did not go far enough to sustain small farms through the pandemic. Farmers need direct loan forgiveness to continue maintaining operations, paying their workers and keeping Americans fed, she said.
"Including legislation like the Relief for Small Farmers Act in the next coronavirus relief package is absolutely crucial to standing up for the family farmers who put food on our tables and keep rural economies strong," Gillibrand said.
New York is home to one of the most diverse agricultural industries in the country and is largely composed of small and medium-sized family operations. However, Gillibrand said, even before the coronavirus outbreak farmers in the state faced economic hardship caused by tight margins, growing debt, natural disasters and an unstable trade market.
Over the years, farm bankruptcies have continued to rise, with many small farms just one natural disaster or bad season away from bankruptcy. Gillibrand said the financial struggles of more than 30,000 New York farmers have been exacerbated by the coronavirus crisis and many will be unable to sustain their operations without federal relief.
"Unfortunately, family farms received minimal benefits through SBA under the CARES Act and have struggled to access and receive funding through CFAP emergency federal farm aid," her office stated.
In the letter to Perdue, Gillibrand calls on the USDA to address gaps in CFAP to benefit small farmers and ranchers while collecting data on farm size and demographics for CFAP applications. The senator wants at least 50% of all assistance funds specifically se aside for small and mid-scale operations, with payment amounts calculated the same for all producers, based on revenue losses.
Additionally, to address the shortcomings of CFAP, Gillibrand wants the Relief For America’s Small Farmers Act in the next coronavirus relief package, directly addressing pandemic crisis by providing a one-time debt forgiveness of up to $250,000 across three types of USDA FSA loans.
All small farms with an average adjusted gross income of up to $300,000 for the previous five years would be eligible.
Gillibrand said that while many debt-relief programs exclude farmers from future benefits, the legislation would ensure that farmers who receive debt forgiveness or write-downs maintain their eligibility for further USDA Direct and Guaranteed loans.