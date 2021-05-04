NIAGARA FALLS — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is calling for a package of three bills to help reduce the cost of prescription drugs and ensure that everyone can access the medicine they need.
Speaking Monday in Niagara Falls, Gillibrand said prescription drug costs have become increasingly unaffordable over the years, particularly for older Americans relying on Medicare. Additionally, many people with disabilities rely on drug therapies to manage chronic conditions but have been overwhelmed by increasing prices.
The senator said manufacturers continue to increase the price of their drugs despite one in four Americans unable to afford their medications. Nearly a third of adults say they have not taken their medicine as prescribed in the past 12 months due to costs.
"As New Yorkers face growing health challenges and economic hardship in the wake of the pandemic, they are being forced to make decisions between picking up their drugs and buying groceries or keeping the lights on," Gillibrand said. "It is unacceptable that many people have had to skip or ration the medications they need to stay healthy, while the largest pharmaceutical companies in the country are making tens of billions of dollars in profits."
As a member of the Aging Committee, Gillibrand said reducing prescription drug prices for seniors is one of her top priorities.
The package of legislation includes:
• The Prescription Drug Price Relief Act: The bill would level the market for Americans purchasing prescription drugs by pegging the price in the United States to the median price in Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Japan;
• The Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Act: The bill would direct the Secretary of Health and Human Services to negotiate lower prices for prescription drugs under Medicare Part D.
• The Affordable and Safe Prescription Drug Importation Act: The bill would allow patients, pharmacists and wholesalers to import safe, affordable medicine from Canada and other major countries.
Under current law, Gillibrand pointed out, the secretary of Health and Human Services is prohibited from negotiating lower drug prices on behalf of Medicare Part D beneficiaries. In contrast, other government programs, like Medicaid and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), are allowed to negotiate.
According to a recent report by the Government Accountability Office, Medicare paid twice as much for the same prescription drugs as VA in 2017.
In 2020, Gillibrand said, five of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the U.S. made $44.9 billion in profits. That same year, in the midst of a twin public health and economic crisis, drug makers raised their prices of more than 860 prescription drugs by 5%, on average.
In 2018, the average annual cost of therapy for widely used specialty drugs was about $79,000 — more than twice the median income for people on Medicare and more than three and half times the average Social Security retirement benefit.