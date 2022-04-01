U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand on Friday outlined her new policy plan to lower prescription drug prices in the U.S., especially for seniors.
The plan, which she calls the “Gillibrand Prescription for Lower Drug Prices,” includes giving the federal government new powers to negotiate lower drug prices and the ability to import cheap drugs from countries like Canada.
”While our nation is recovering from the pandemic, drug prices remain unacceptably high, which puts a heavy financial burden on older adults and families in Cohoes and across the country,” Gillibrand, a member of the Senate’s Aging Committee, said. “From fighting price gouging to importing affordable drugs from Canada to enabling Medicare to negotiate drug prices, this plan will help us bring down costs for countless Americans.”
One of the innovations that Gillibrand is calling for would be to peg the cost of certain drugs to the prices paid in similar countries like Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Japan.
Gillibrand said that since the pandemic hit, drug companies have been doing very well and raising prices at a time when families are struggling. She said that some federal agencies are able to negotiate drug prices, but the Medicare cannot, and therefore pays twice what the Department of Veterans Affairs pays.