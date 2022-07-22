WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand joined 21 Senate colleagues Friday in calling on federal health agencies to acknowledge what she said are inequities of vaccine access and immediately increase access to monkeypox and smallpox vaccines to all communities.
The senators, all either Democrats or independents, wrote a letter to the Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention highlighting the strain that state, local and health officials are facing trying to handle the increasing number of people seeking vaccine appointments despite limited supplies.
Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said the lack of available vaccine appointments continues to fuel anxiety about a virus that is generally unfamiliar to Americans, who are seeking for solutions — especially those who identify with the LGBTQ+ community.
“Monkeypox is spread through direct contact and can infect anyone,” the senators wrote. “Yet health care services are too often inaccessible or otherwise denied to members of at-risk communities, particularly the LGBTQ+ community,” wrote the senators. “It is critical for vaccine access to be equitable, even in the face of high demand.”
Demand is so high for vaccination that appointment slots made available by public health agencies have been filled nearly instantly, the senators wrote, and some sites have even crashed due to high traffic.
Since there is currently more demand than supply for the monkeypox vaccine, the senators urge the departments to work with urgency to take the necessary steps and action to respond to this public health concern fairly and efficiently among all communities — ensuring adequate doses, and equitable distribution of the vaccine in the United States.
The senators’ call comes as the spread of monkeypox in the U.S. could represent the start of a new sexually transmitted disease, The Associated Press reported, though some health officials say the virus that causes pimple-like bumps might yet be contained before it gets firmly established.
More than 2,400 U.S. cases have been reported as part of an international outbreak that emerged two months ago.
AP reported health officials are not sure how fast the virus has spread. They have only limited information about people who have been diagnosed, and they don’t know how many infected people might be spreading it unknowingly.
They also don’t know how well vaccines and treatments are working. One impediment: Federal health officials do not have the authority to collect and connect data on who has been infected and who has been vaccinated.
With such huge question marks, predictions about how big the U.S. outbreak will get this summer vary widely, from 13,000 to perhaps more than 10 times that number.
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the government’s response is growing stronger every day and vaccine supplies will soon surge.
“I think we still have an opportunity to contain this,” Walensky told AP.
Monkeypox is endemic in parts of Africa, where people have been infected through bites from rodents or small animals. It does not usually spread easily among people.
But this year more than 15,000 cases have been reported in countries that historically don’t see the disease. In the U.S. and Europe, the vast majority of infections have happened in men who have sex with men, though health officials have stressed that anyone can catch the virus.
It spreads mainly through skin-to-skin contact, but it can also be transmitted through linens used by someone with monkeypox. Although it’s been moving through the population like a sexually transmitted disease, officials have been watching for other types of spread that could expand the outbreak.
Symptoms include fever, body aches, chills, fatigue and the bumps on parts of the body. The illness has been relatively mild in many men, and no one has died in the U.S. But people can be contagious for weeks, and the lesions can be extremely painful.