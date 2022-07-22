U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand

 syracuse.com/TNS

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand joined 21 Senate colleagues Friday in calling on federal health agencies to acknowledge what she said are inequities of vaccine access and immediately increase access to monkeypox and smallpox vaccines to all communities.

The senators, all either Democrats or independents, wrote a letter to the Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention highlighting the strain that state, local and health officials are facing trying to handle the increasing number of people seeking vaccine appointments despite limited supplies.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social