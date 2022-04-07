ALBANY (TNS) — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand held a virtual press conference Wednesday to highlight her continuing concern over lack of mental health resources in the armed forces.
She also addressed the ways that stigmas on mental health support impede service people’s needs being met, which does more harm than good.
”It’s critical that we devote as many resources as possible towards ensuring that our men and women in uniform get the care they need,” Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said. “We also need to work to reduce the stigma associated with getting help. Service members should not have to fear the reaction they will receive or the professional repercussions they face if they seek mental health care.”
Gillibrand referenced September, when three soldiers of the U.S. Army’s 10th Mountain Division based at Fort Drum took their own lives within 72 hours.
”These tragic losses underscore just how dire the epidemic of military suicide is and how much work we still need to do,” she said.
On Wednesday morning before the press conference, Gillibrand conducted a hearing about the steps military leaders are taking to address and prevent service members from taking their own lives.
Gillibrand also mentioned how suicide rates among active duty troops have multiplied since the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks and has continued to grow significantly, with the statistics reaching an all-time high in 2020.
According to research conducted by the Costs of War project at Brown University, an estimated 30,177 active duty veterans and personnel have died by suicide while serving since 9/11.
In December, the U.S. Senate passed the Fiscal Year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to include the Brandon Act, which is legislation designed to protect service members who experience mental health emergencies. It is also meant to aid in eliminating the stigma surrounding reporting mental health struggles in the armed forces.
Last year, Gillibrand helped secure key provisions of the Brandon Act alongside fellow U.S. senators.
The bill was named after fallen united States Petty Officer Brandon Caserta, who killed himself in 2018. It has not yet been passed into law.
”This is exactly the type of problem military leadership must confront in order to ensure that our service members are getting the help and support they need to perform their missions and keep our nation safe,” Gillibrand said.
