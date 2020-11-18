WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is urging Senate leadership to include increased funding for drug treatment and mental health care services in the next coronavirus relief package.
Gillibrand, D-N.Y., called for emergency funds for providers of mental health and addiction treatment services to maintain operations, and ensure stability for the duration of the economic and public health crisis.
“For many families the emotional strains and stress of the holidays are compounded when a loved one suffers from mental health and substance use disorders,” she said Wednesday. “And, as the pandemic has exacerbated our country’s addiction crisis, individuals and their families are in even greater need of resources to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.”
The senator said many mental health care and addictions treatment services are “faced with the heavy burden” of helping Americans with limited resources.
“Shoring up these programs with robust funding, and the passage of my bipartisan Family Support Services for Addiction Act, would ensure that nonprofits and organizations supporting those recovering from substance use and their families can keep their doors open,” she said.
Social isolation, increased financial stress, loss of work, lack of structured time and daily stress and uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic have exacerbated mental health issues and substance use disorders and caused overdoses across the country to nearly double, Gillibrand said. Now, the holidays threaten to compound the crisis.
She noted that in Albany and Rensselaer counties, overdose deaths have increased by more than 40% compared to last year. In Erie County, the number of overdose deaths increased by 77% compared to 2019 and in Onondaga County there were twice as many opioid deaths in the first half of 2020 as there were in the first half of 2019.
Additionally, the COVID-19 crisis has interrupted traditional care services and many mental health and addiction support providers, which were overburdened before the pandemic, are facing financial strain and at risk of shutting their doors.
Gillibrand said, in New York, community behavioral health organizations may have to close within the next few months without financial assistance and providers have had to make tough decisions with limited resources, including payroll cuts and rationing life-saving supplies.
She insisted that supplemental emergency funding in the next legislative package is critical for these providers to maintain operations. She cited a National Council for Behavioral Health estimate that nearly $40 billion in emergency funds is needed for providers of mental health and addiction treatment services.
The Family Support Services Act would create a $25 million grant program over five years to help nonprofits and community organizations provide support services to families with loved ones seeking addiction treatment. The legislation was recently passed in the House of Representatives.