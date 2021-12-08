U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand announced Wednesday bipartisan legislation to establish COVID-19 and pandemic response centers of excellence programs at academic medical centers across the country.
Gillibrand, D-N.Y., was joined by Beth Finkel, director of AARP New York, in announcing the proposed legislation.
The COVID-19 and Pandemic Response Centers of Excellence Act would deliver funding to improve the ability to swiftly respond to new variants like omicron, Gillibrand said. It would authorize the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to designate eligible academic medical centers as “Centers of Excellence” to address COVID–19, including testing and diagnostics, patient care, mental health of healthcare workers and caregivers, health and health disparities, research, education and training.
The measure would also improve the nation’s ability to prepare for and prevent future pandemics, the senator said. The legislation would authorize $500 million total for the program and would provide $10 million to at least 10 academic medical centers for real-time response efforts to COVID-19 and for future pandemic preparedness.
“The omicron variant and the recent news that cases of the variant have been confirmed in New York are a reminder that COVID is not over and that tackling pandemics and public health challenges is — and will be — an ongoing effort,” Gillibrand said in a statement.
“Viruses evolve and our ability to respond must evolve alongside them — whether that’s our ability to monitor and meet the needs of COVID long-haulers, track new variants like Omicron, or prepare for the next public health emergency,” she said.
The bill would authorize the HHS to award grants, contracts or cooperative agreements to academic medical centers and would seek to expedite their proactive work public health solutions. The Centers of Excellence model would also address healthcare challenges specific to rural communities, including limited access to specialty medical care, inadequate year-round public health services and inadequate access to culturally-competent and inclusive health care for LGBTQ+ and minority communities.
The bill would direct centers to examine health disparities, such as those faced by rural communities, and best practices for promoting health equity, as well as provide technical assistance to support pandemic response in rural areas, Gillibrand said.
Senator blasts defense bill
Gillibrand expressed her frustration with what she called the “gutting” of bipartisan military justice reforms by Senate and House Armed Services committee leadership in the annual defense bill passed Tuesday.
“As sexual assault survivor advocates warned would happen for months, House and Senate Armed Services leadership have gutted our bipartisan military justice reforms behind closed doors, doing a disservice to our service members and our democracy,” Gillibrand said.
She said the committee leadership ignored the will of a filibuster-proof majority in the Senate and a majority of the House in order to do the bidding of the Pentagon.
“This disregards the calls of service members, veterans and survivors who have fought for an impartial and independent military justice system,” the senator said. “Worse yet, DoD successfully undercut Defense Secretary Austin’s proclaimed commitment to removing sex crimes from the chain of command and ignored President Biden’s public support for removing felonies from the chain of command.”
Gillibrand’s legislation, a major overhaul of how the military prosecutes nearly all serious crimes, was watered down to a narrower change for prosecuting sexual assault and related crimes before being inserted into the defense bill.
The Hill reported that the new military justice reform language was a compromise negotiated behind closed doors by the chairmen and ranking members of the two committees to move forward the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).
“This bill represents a major setback on behalf of service members, women and survivors in particular,” Gillibrand said. “However, we will not stop seeking true military justice reforms for our brave service members and I will continue to call for an up or down floor vote.”