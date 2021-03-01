WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is joining in supporting legislation to create an “ultra-millionaire” tax on fortunes over $50 million.
The bicameral Ultra-Millionaire Tax Act — led by U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., and Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Pa. — is meant to “build a more fair economy” and help narrow the racial wealth gap by asking the wealthiest 100,000 households in America, or the top 0.05%, to pay what the sponsors call their fair share.
The legislation creates a 2% annual tax on the net worth of households and trusts between $50 million and $1 billion and places an additional 1% annual surtax (3% tax overall) on the net worth of households and trusts above $1 billion.
Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said Monday that, according to a 2021 analysis from the University of California-Berkeley, enacting the ultra-millionaire tax would bring in at least $3 trillion in revenue over 10 years, without raising taxes on the 99.95% of American households that have net worth below $50 million.
“This is simply about fairness in our tax system,” the senator said. “The pandemic has highlighted how deeply flawed our economy is — while millions of Americans have slid into poverty and are struggling to make ends meet, a rigged economic system has helped the rich get richer.”
Gillibrand said the ultra-millionaire tax includes robust anti-evasion and avoidance measures, including:
• A $100 billion investment to rebuild and strengthen the IRS, ensuring the agency has the resources to hire and train additional personnel, modernize IT systems and implement the new asset valuation, reporting and enforcement requirements for the ultra-millionaire tax.
• A 30% minimum audit rate for taxpayers subject to the tax.
• A 40% “exit tax” on the net worth above $50 million of any U.S. citizen who renounces their citizenship in order to escape paying taxes.
• New tools to determine the value of hard-to-value assets, enabling the IRS to tighten and expand upon existing valuation rules.
• Systematic third-party reporting that builds on existing tax information exchange agreements adopted after the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act, and penalties for underpayment.