WASHINGTON — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., joined President Joe Biden Thursday at the White House for the signing of the Protecting America’s First Responders Act of 2021 into law, which unanimously passed the Senate this month.
This law will ensure first responders and law enforcement disabled in the line of duty will be guaranteed prompt access to benefits. Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, was the the Senate co-lead on the bill.
“Today is a monumental day for our first responders and law enforcement officers who risk their health and lives to keep us safe,” Gillibrand said. “The Protecting America’s First Responders Act will establish a clear framework to ensure our nation’s heroes who have died or become permanently disabled in the line of duty are able to have their disability claims processed in a timely manner, and ensures that their families remain eligible for the additional benefits they’ve been promised."
She said the nation owes "a great deal" to its first responders and she applauded Biden for "upholding this promise and signing this bill into law.”
Congress first established the Public Safety Officers’ Benefits (PSOB) program in 1976 to provide death benefits to survivors of officers who die in the line of duty. Over the years, the law has been amended to provide disability and education benefits, and to expand the pool of officers who are eligible for these benefits.
However, Gillibrand said, the program has been marked by delayed adjudication of death and disability claims. In some cases, claims have taken years to process, and a lack of Justice Department guidelines for adjudicating disability claims has led to inconsistent results.
To address delays in processing claims, PAFRA updates the PSOB program’s disability definition to ensure that officers who are permanently unable to secure employment following a catastrophic injury in the line of duty remain eligible for benefits.
Before Thursday’s signing, disability or death benefits were provided in the form of a one-time lump sum payment, adjusted yearly based on the consumer price index. This new law will now require the benefit award amount to be based on the date of the adjudication rather than the date of the injury to account for increases in the cost of living that may occur during lengthy adjudication periods.
The bill also expands DOJ’s subpoena authority to more efficiently secure records needed to evaluate claims.