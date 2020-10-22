WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is asking for a delay in the Army’s implementation of its new combat fitness test, or ACFT, pending an independent study of how it will effect critical career fields and soldiers deployed to austere outposts.
Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., have sent a letter to the House and Senate armed services committees for the ACFT roll-out to be paused and studied.
“We acknowledge that the ACFT 2.0 is a work in progress, but we have considerable concerns regarding the negative impact it may already be having on so many careers," the senators said in the letter. “It is imperative that we pause implementation until all questions and concerns are answered."
According to Army Times, an independent news outlet, the six-event ACFT is a noticeably more difficult test than that which it replaces, with higher failure rates recorded among women. The increased difficultly is often attributed to the ACFT’s emphasis on core and upper body strength through exercises like the deadlift and hanging leg-tuck.
The senators' letter notes that Army data shows “a consistent” 65% failure rate for women and 10% failure rate for men. The letter cited a University of Iowa study that showed eliminating the leg-tuck would significantly reduce failure rates.
Gillibrand and Blumenthal said there are “significant concerns” regarding the data used to develop the ACFT that trace back to a study conducted several years ago.
That study demonstrated the leg-tuck was not a significant predictive variable of how a soldier would perform their duties, but was still included in the six-event test regardless. The study’s test group also underrepresented women, the senators added, with the average participant being a 24-year-old man.
“The Army has failed to show that the leg tuck has any nexus to the skills necessary for combat,” the letter reads. “While the ACFT 2.0 provides the option for a two-minute plank as an alternative to the leg tuck, the Army has reiterated this is only a temporary option. Furthermore, only 60 points will be issued for the two-minute plank, greatly reducing the participant’s overall score."
Army leaders have repeatedly said that the ACFT is far more applicable to combat tasks than the older test, which simply required push-ups, sit-ups and a 2-mile run. The ACFT does, however, require significantly more equipment and preparation, service leadership has acknowledged.
Gillibrand and Blumenthal lobbied armed services committee leaders to support a legislative provision to delay the ACFT. The provision would be included in the final version of the annual defense bill, which is expected to be completed sometime after the November election.