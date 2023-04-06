Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, urged Gov. Kathy Hochul and legislative leaders to reconsider bail reform that includes allowing judges to weigh the “dangerousness” of a defendant in deciding whether to set bail.
“Even with the simplistic tweaks to the current bail laws proposed by the governor, nothing will change, and the safety of our communities will remain at risk unless judges are allowed to once again consider dangerousness,” Giglio said in a prepared statement Thursday.
The assemblyman said New York stands alone in ignoring this factor.
“Reforming our bail system is a key issue in budget negotiations this year and has been a controversial topic since the changes made in 2019,” Giglio said. “Those changes came with serious consequences and the release of some very violent individuals when judges were stripped of their power to determine threats to the community.”
Giglio noted that New Yorkers remain very concerned about crime and public safety. Granting judges more discretion in determining dangerousness is a step toward addressing those concerns, he said.
“Not every person arrested for a crime must be detained, but those most likely to harm others should be,” Giglio said. “It is our duty to protect innocent people from becoming additional victims of dangerous, violent offenders.”