ALBANY — Two bills sponsored by Assemblyman Joseph Giglio to strengthen protections for domestic violence victims were considered in the Codes Committee this week but did not advance to the floor for consideration.
A third bill that would have required the state parole board to include at least one crime victim or victim’s advocate and one current or former policeman was heard by the Corrections Committee, but also died there.
A frustrated Giglio, R-Gowanda, said the blocking of the bills by the Democratic majority was another symbol of Albany’s dysfunction.
“This week, three of my bills were considered in committees — two in Codes and one in Correction. None of the three were advanced to the floor for a vote or for consideration by other committees,” Giglio said in a statement. “Instead, they were blocked by the Democrat majority.”
Giglio said his bills held in the Codes Committee, A.2485 and A.2634, would provide enhanced protection to victims of domestic violence. The first strengthens the current law to make abusers more accountable for their actions and to protect their victims, while the second makes domestic abuse in the presence of a child an automatic felony offense.
The third bill, A.2423, held in the Correction Committee, would require that the state parole board include at least one member who is a crime victim or a crime victim’s advocate, and at least one member who is or was a member of law enforcement.
“These individuals have experienced the pain and suffering caused by crime, particularly violent crime, in an incredibly personal way,” Giglio said. “Their unique perspective could add a lot to the decisions of granting parole.”
The assemblyman said the “common-sense” bills would add a layer of protection for people who have already suffered trauma.
“Preventing bills from reaching the floor for a vote does nothing to serve the people of New York state,” he said. “I was elected to introduce legislation to improve the lives of New Yorkers. This dysfunction in Albany makes us all less safe. Regardless of this setback, I will work hard to bring good, common-sense legislation forward.”