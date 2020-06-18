ALBANY — As the perceived threat of COVID-19 in New York lessens, Assemblyman Joseph Giglio joined fellow Republicans in calling for the end of expanded powers the governor assumed after declaring a state of emergency more than three months ago.
On Thursday, members of the Assembly Minority Conference urged their legislative colleagues in the Assembly and Senate to take immediate action to end Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s emergency powers.
In a letter to Conference leaders Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Senate Minority Leader John Flanagan, the Assembly Republicans called for the Legislature to reconvene and curtail the emergency authorities provided in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The COVID-19 virus continues to retreat — infections, hospitalizations, and fatalities have been in steady decline for weeks, with numbers falling below levels that were seen during the early days of the declaration,” the letter, signed by Giglio and his colleagues, states.
“All regions of New York have started phased reopenings,” the letter continues. “...With that in mind, the time has come for state government to return to its normal operations. New York state simply does not require additional time under one-person rule.”
On March 7, Cuomo declared a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since that time, Giglio notes, he has issued 42 executive orders, with directives ranging from business closures, to shutting down all schools in the state, restrictions on social gatherings and changes to election processes and protocols.
The Republican Assembly members also note that the number of New York’s COVID-related hospitalizations and fatalities has reached its lowest levels since March 20 — when the governor issued statewide lockdown restrictions through his “New York on PAUSE” order.
In addition, all 10 regions of the state have reached the specific public health benchmarks necessary for phased-in reopening.