ALBANY — Assemblyman Joseph M. Giglio joined Tuesday with Assembly Republican colleagues, farmers and agricultural advocates calling for the governor and state labor commissioner to reject a reduction in the farm laborer overtime threshold from 60 hours to 40.
Over the last several months, farmers throughout the state have expressed concern that cost increases caused by this policy could force many of them to consider closing down their operations.
Giglio, R-Gowanda, said many farmers have no choice but to have their laborers work more than 40 hours in order to properly care for crops and animals that could otherwise die in the face of inclement weather and other factors out of a farmer’s control.
“Farming is an incredibly unique industry, and in New York it is an especially challenging place to grow enough produce within a year to make ends meet, as we have a singular growing season that can last just over half of the year,” Giglio said. “Even moving to a 60-hour threshold hurt our farmers badly, and in speaking with farmers, I agree they have good reason to fear that the lower threshold could put their farms under for good.”
Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday that she hasn’t decided if she’ll accept the recommendation from a state wage board to lower the number of hours farm workers have to work to earn overtime, according to New York Now/WMHT.
Hochul said she’s still considering the decision, but that she would seek to offset the new cost for farmers if she accepts the recommendation.
“We are looking at it closely,” Hochul said. “We want to get it right for them as well, and make sure we take care of our workers, give them what they need, but give the farmers, perhaps tax relief, to ameliorate the impacts.”
Giglio said the loss of farms will come with a loss of farm labor jobs in imploring Hochul and Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon “to listen to our farmers to avoid jeopardizing the well-being of both farmers and the farm laborers this policy was intended to help.”
Members of the Assembly Minority Conference referenced a recent report by Farm Credit East, which projects changing the overtime threshold to 40 hours per week, paired with changes to increases in the minimum wage, would result in a 42% spike in labor costs.
A Cornell University report in 2021 stated that 70% of farmworkers interviewed indicated they would relocate to another state if New York implemented the board’s new capped hours.
Jeff Williams, New York Farm Bureau’s public policy director, said Tuesday that 70% of testimony during state wage board hearings were in favor of keeping the threshold at 60 hours, an agreed-upon compromise that took effect only two years ago.
“We heard testimony how a 40-hour week would negatively impact the futures of our family farms, farmworker livelihoods and New York’s food system,” Williams said. “Any change must be carefully thought through and be contingent on budget funding that would entirely offset the expected increase in labor costs.”
Labor groups support the wage board’s recommendation to drop the threshold to 40 hours. The New York Civil Liberties Union has urged the governor and labor commissioner to accept the wage board’s recommendation and “bring an end to the Jim Crow-era injustice and discrimination against farmworkers that the Farm Laborers Fair Labor Practices Act was intended to reverse.”
The Farm Laborers Fair Labor Practices Act was passed in 2019, granting farmworkers the right to collectively bargain, at least a full day of rest each week, eight-hour workdays and an overtime rate 1.5 times normal wage rate. The law also set the overtime threshold at 60 hours and created a farm laborer wage board to consider whether it could be lowered.
Implementation of the new measures was postponed due to the economic uncertainty resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.