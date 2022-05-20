ALBANY — Assemblyman Joseph M. Giglio is urging passage of a bill that would offer a 50% discount on admission into state parks, recreational facilities and historic sites for the 2022 season.
Giglio’s bill has been introduced to encourage New Yorkers to enjoy everything state’s parks, such as Allegany State Park within his 148th Assembly District, have to offer. New Yorkers would gain awareness and appreciation of the state’s natural wonders and the importance of working to protect and preserve them, he said.
“Our state’s natural parks are some of the most uniquely beautiful places in the world, and after enduring over two years of stressful lockdowns and a year of runaway inflation, excursions into our state parks could be exactly what people need to unwind with their loved ones this summer,” Giglio, R-Gowanda, said. “By making a trip to a state park a more affordable activity than ever, my hope is that people will come to understand the importance of taking action in parks and within their own communities to protect the wildlife, vegetation and natural landscapes we’re blessed to have here in New York state.”
Giglio urged approval of the reduction of entry fees before the end of the State Legislature’s current session.