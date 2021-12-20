BUFFALO — Assemblymen Joseph M. Giglio joined fellow lawmakers is hosting a “No Surrender” Veteran Initiative: Making PTSD a Priority roundtable event in Buffalo.
The event, one of several regional roundtables being organized by the Assembly Republican Conference, was aimed at addressing the pervasive issue of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) facing veterans, as well as law enforcement, health care and emergency service personnel.
“Gatherings like the one that took place here today give an outlet to those who may not have otherwise had an opportunity to discuss these complex issues with experts, counterparts and lawmakers all at once," Giglio, R-Gowanda, said. "This forum gave our suffering frontline defenders a voice, and I am proud to have been a part of that effort."
Giglio said mental health issues can be some of the most difficult to talk about out loud, "and I am very happy to see so many brave men and women share their experiences here today. This is a great building block.”
Giglio said the COVID-19 pandemic exposed a number of flaws in the state’s health care system, especially as they related to individuals coping with anxiety, depression and PTSD. The GOP lawmakers are also advocating for legislation requiring the Office of Mental Health to conduct a study related to using therapeutic PTSD techniques.
Another “No Surrender” Veteran Initiative event was set for Tuesday in the Finger Lakes region.