Assemblyman Joseph M. Giglio, the ranking minority member of the Assembly Committee on Corrections, joined his Republican colleagues from the Assembly and Senate, law enforcement professionals and advocates in calling on the governor and her Democratic colleagues to amend the state’s bail reform law.
Giglio, R-Gowanda, spoke Monday during a press conference about the need for Gov. Kathy Hochul and Democrats in the Legislature to sit down with law enforcement professionals such as prosecutors, judges and police officers, to hear from them how this law has infringed upon their ability to protect public safety.
He also emphasized that, before the passage of the bail reform law in 2019, a report was released by the New York State Office of Court Administration following an extensive three-year study of bail reform practices. The report outlined common-sense reforms that could be instituted for the benefit of everyone in the criminal justice system, including victims, law enforcement officers and the perpetrators of crimes.
This report and its proposed methods were ignored and the bail reform law was passed in its current form, resulting in the problems we have seen over the past three years.
The press conference was attended by Saratoga County District Attorney Karen A. Heggen, Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan, Franklin County Sheriff and First Vice President of the New York State Sheriff’s Association Kevin Mulverhill, and President of the Police Conference of New York, Inc., Richard Wells.
“When this law was passed in 2019, it was done in spite of warnings provided by members of law enforcement and our judiciary who foresaw the dangers it poses to the public today,” Giglio said.
“Since then, it’s become increasingly clear that this bill’s passage was a matter of appeasing political ideologues, and not implementing effective public policy,” he added. “Bail reform can be fixed, but in order to do so our governor and members of the Democratic Majority need to listen earnestly to professionals in law enforcement and criminal justice who understand better than anyone how these policies play out in the real world.”