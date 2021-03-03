ALBANY — Assemblyman Joseph Giglio and fellow Assembly Republicans called on the governor Wednesday to ensure that money for municipal and county road repairs remains in the state budget.
The lawmakers held a press conference to urge maintaining the Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program (CHIPS), PAVE-NY and Emergency Winter Recovery Fund programs — if funding is not increased.
Giglio, R-Gowanda, said it was revealed in the governor’s proposed executive budget plans to cut all funding for the Emergency Winter Recovery Fund and shift a significant portion of CHIPS funding to signature projects, as opposed to core preservation, which maintains local roads and infrastructure.
Giglio noted that local governments are responsible for maintaining about 87% of all roads in New York state and half of the state’s 18,000 bridges, of which 36% are deficient.
Additionally, 38% of roads in the state have been rated poor or fair, he said. Despite an increase in unfunded state mandates placed on localities over the last decade, CHIPS base-level funding has remained stagnant since 2013.
“Assuring roads throughout New York are maintained is a matter of public safety, fiscal responsibility, and economic prudence,” Giglio said. “Localities have seen their expenses climb, while CHIPS funding has remained stagnant for nearly a decade.”
Giglio said the state must invest in infrastructure to create jobs, provide relief to overburdened local governments and ensure commercial and emergency vehicles are able to travel safely throughout the state.