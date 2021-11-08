Assemblyman Joseph M. Giglio called Gov. Kathy Hochul’s plan to close six prison facilities across the state in March 2022 “a disastrous leap forward down the path forged by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.”
The closure plans announced Monday come a bit less than a year after Cuomo announced closure of two prisons, including Gowanda Correctional Facility just across the Cattaraugus County line in Erie County and near Giglio’s hometown.
“It is unconscionable to put the public in such danger now, as courts are finally opening after the pandemic closure and cases are being heard, bringing criminals to trial and into custody and serving sentences where they can no longer harm innocent citizens,” said Giglio, the top Republican on the Assembly’s Corrections Committee.
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration announced the closures as a cost-saving move amid declining inmate populations. More than 1,700 people work at the six Upstate facilities, and there are more than 1,400 inmates, who will be sent to other locations.
No layoffs are expected from the closures, which are projected to save $142 million, according to a press release from the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. The corrections agency said it will work with unions to provide staffers with transfer opportunities to other facilities or to other state agencies.
The facilities scheduled for closure March 10 are: Ogdensburg Correctional Facility, Moriah Shock Incarceration Correctional Facility, Willard Drug Treatment Campus, Southport Correctional Facility, Downstate Correctional Facility and Rochester Correctional Facility.
The governor was authorized by the Legislature this year to close state prisons amid a long-term drop in inmates. There are currently 31,469 inmates in state correctional facilities, down from a system-wide high of 72,773 in 1999.
The agency said officials looked at multiple factors before making the decision, including physical infrastructure, program offerings, facility security level, proximity to other facilities and health services.
The New York Daily News reported that the move was lauded by activist Jose Saldana, who said it didn’t go far enough.
“New York’s prisons still hold roughly two times more incarcerated people today than in the 1970s, at the dawn of our nation’s mass incarceration era,” said Saldana, director of the Release Aging People in Prison Campaign.
“Therefore, Gov. Hochul and the Legislature must use their powers to safely release people from prison. The governor must use her clemency powers frequently, inclusively and transparently.”
Saldana called for passage of bills that release older people and reduce and accelerate sentences for parole violations, which send people back to prison.
But Giglio said prison population numbers are currently artificially low and he called the closure of the six facilities — two of which are maximum security or higher — “essentially handing the state over to criminals.”
“This state began a terrible policy several years ago of putting the interests of violent offenders above the safety of the public and prison workers,” the assemblyman said.
By closing more facilities and combining prison populations, Giglio said corrections officers and prison staff are at greater risk of injury at the hands of violent offenders in cramped conditions. He said attacks on officers have doubled over the past 10 years in the wake of more than 20 facility closures in that same timeframe.
Not only are officers at greater risk, he said, but inmate-on-inmate violence has increased.
“Additionally, the closure of prisons is a death sentence to communities across the state that provide jobs for correction officers and support staff,” Giglio said. “Hailed as cost-saving measures, prison closures leave crumbling facilities, vacant homes, increased unemployment and changes in infrastructure needs and tax base.”