ALBANY — The state Assembly and Senate rushed to debate and vote on budget bills totaling more than $220 billion late into Friday night.
By late afternoon, Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, and Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, said they still hadn’t seen some of the budget bills.
“We have to get briefed on the ones we haven’t seen,” Giglio said late Friday afternoon. “That’s what’s wrong with the message of necessity (to vote). You’ve got to go through them.”
Normally a bill would sit for three days before a vote is called, Giglio said. “When you get them hot off the presses” it doesn’t give the Ways and Means Committee staff much time to review and report.
Giglio didn’t think much of the changes in the bail reform that were included in the budget.
“It’s a Band Aid at best,” he said. “I think (Gov. Kathy Hochul) is concentrating on gun crime.”
What about new provisions in the budget giving judges more discretion in setting bail?
“They still don’t have 'dangerousness'” as a reason for denying bail for someone accused of a crime, Giglio said. “There wasn’t a lot of change” on either the high end or the low end of the spectrum.
There were still three or four appropriations bills Republicans haven’t seen, Giglio said. He and others expected to work late into the night and possibly into Saturday morning to finish voting on the bills.
The state constitution calls for the budget to be in place by April 1 each year. Changes to the state's bail reforms and the amount of spending — including $650 million for a new Buffalo Bills stadium — delayed passage of the budget this year.
Hochul was faced with resistance from downstate Democrats over any bail-reform changes and lawmakers added more than $4 billion in spending to her proposed $216 billion budget.
Borrello, a frequent Hochul critic, said the bail reform “tweaks” in the budget are not enough.
“We need a full, clean repeal," the senator said. "Look at the spikes in crime. Hochul proposed it to satisfy a political need for some cover. There were some adjustments. We don’t know all the details. We still have a situation where law enforcement wasn’t consulted.”
At this point, Borrello added, “We’ll take what we can get” because it’s unlikely the two-year-old bail reform measures would be completely repealed.
Both Borrello and Giglio said they favor the $7 billion in state spending over four years for child care. It would provide subsidies for a family of four with annual income of $83,000 or less.
The state lawmakers did not know the specifics of the child care provision in the budget. Borrello said the workforce is the biggest barrier to improving the economy and that it is a necessary step.
Both Borello and Giglio agreed with relaxing state gas tax collections from June through December to help motorists with the high cost of gasoline. Borrello said 16 cents in the budget wasn’t enough.