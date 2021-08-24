State lawmakers representing Cattaraugus and Allegany counties were thankful to be moving to a new chapter as Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepared to leave office Monday and hopeful that incoming governor Kathy Hochul could begin healing the state.
Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, who said he missed Cuomo’s farewell address at noon Monday, is looking forward to a partnership and open dialogue between the executive and legislative branches.
Hochul “is a pro,” Giglio said. “She’s a grassroots person. She’s smart. She’s capable. But being associated with this governor and how he worked, will give her some things to overcome.”
Hochul’s service in local government — both as a town councilman in Hamburg and Erie County clerk — will give her a unique perspective on unfunded mandates to counties and school districts. “We need to relieve them of these unfunded mandates,” Giglio said.
“What I am really hoping for is that we can move forward as a team — the executive and legislative branches,” Giglio continued.
“She will build relationships that are open and transparent,” Giglio predicted. “There’s enough money in the budget and federal grants so she’s not stuck in a budget crunch. But it’s on the horizon.”
Cuomo’s resignation “is appropriate,” Giglio said. “It will save the state money and we can move forward. The state didn’t need to keep getting dragged through the mud by this guy. Lt. Gov. Hochul will complete her transition tonight.”
The new governor faces COVID-19, criminal justice issues, infrastructure, taxes and lots of things we’re going to have to work on,” Giglio said. “COVID-19 will be one of her first hurdles. We’ll give her time to set up her staff.”
Initial indications are that Hochul will keep the state budget director and state health commissioner, Giglio said.
Giglio said Cuomo’s first two years in office where the state faced a $10 billion budget deficit, he worked with the legislative branch and they worked successfully on Medicaid reform. “The last eight or nine years, he has not been an easy guy to work with.”
Giglio said Cuomo’s legacy will forever be associated with the sexual harassment detailed in Attorney General Letitia James’ report that investigated allegations from 11 women including a state trooper on the governor’s protective detail.
“There’s no excuse for the things he’s done,” Giglio said. “It’s gone too far.” He was not surprised that in his farewell address Cuomo attempted to downplay the allegations in the attorney general’s report the governor called “a political firecracker.”
Cuomo’s legacy “is New York City-centric,” Giglio said. During his 10 years in office, New York registered its biggest outmigration of residents and businesses leaving the state.
“He hasn’t paid attention to us in the Southern Tier,” Giglio said. “I felt he ignored my district and the rest of the Southern Tier to Binghamton.”
Giglio said, “He had an enormous ego and wanted to be president. I thought he was chasing the ghosts of his father, Mario Cuomo and FDR, a governor who became president.”
State Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, said as expected, Cuomo “talked about his achievements and refused to accept any responsibility. He didn’t do anything without a lot of help.”
Borrello said Cuomo’s “closing a bad chapter for New York State.” He recalled being one of four state senators who voted against giving Cuomo “broad and sweeping authority” at the beginning of the pandemic.
“I didn’t trust him,” he explained. “I’m glad he’s gone. It’s not a Republican versus Democrat thing. He is self-serving, first and foremost. A lot of people paid a great price for that.”
Like Giglio, Borrello said he is looking forward to the new governor. “Fundamentally, Kathy Hochul is a different person. She is a Western New Yorker. She’s a common sense person. I am hopeful and optimistic she will help heal this state.”
One of Hochul’s first challenges will be to find a way to expand the number of people in the state who are vaccinated, including poor neighborhoods in the cities and rural residents in Upstate counties including the Southern Tier, where just over 50% of residents are vaccinated.
Cuomo, said Borrello, contributed to the politicalization of the vaccine when he said he didn’t trust a vaccine from former president Trump.
The governor then did a turn-around and urged everyone to get vaccinated, Borrello said.
What does Borrello look for from Hochul, who took office at 12:01 a.m. today?
“I hope she has a honeymoon period when she can speak to all New Yorkers,” Borrello said. “It’s going to be a challenge. Hopefully, we’ll set out on a good foot.”
He said, “She’s spent some time in the district. Hopefully that will help her unite people across the state. I’ll do whatever I can to help her.”