Assemblyman Joseph Giglio heard some things he liked in Gov. Kathy Hochul’s first state budget address Tuesday, but said he’ll will wait for specifics — and the budget documents — before passing judgment.
There’s one thing Giglio, R-Gowanda, hoped to hear but didn’t: a commitment to fund the Route 219 expressway between Springville and Salamanca.
“She didn’t mention Route 219, but we’ll be looking for it in the budget and try to get it on the front burner,” Giglio said. “It’s a front burner issue for all of Western New York.”
The expressway would be a major route to and from a Western New York logistics hub located in Buffalo, Gioglio said. It would be a major economic development initiative and go a long way toward creating more jobs, Giglio pointed out. “I didn’t hear a lot about that in the speech.”
The governor’s speech was pretty general and lacked specifics, Giglio said. It was also relatively short, clocking in at just over 15 minutes.
Her predecessor, Andrew Cuomo, was not known for his brevity, Giglio said.
“Until we see the actual budget, we won’t know what’s in it,” Giglio said.
“The Infrastructure stuff piqued my interest,” the assemblyman said. Especially with Route 219 possibly in the mix for some of the $32.8 billion expected by the state from the bipartisan infrastructure bill President Joe Biden signed into law last year.
The only mention of Western New York infrastructure spending was the Kensington Expressway in Buffalo, which like other highways across the state cut through mostly minority neighborhoods.
“The education stuff was good and the tax cuts are good,” Giglio said of other items Hochul talked about in the budget address.
The governor has proposed a $3.1 billion increase in education aid including an 8% increase in foundation aid.
She also mentioned a $2 billion property tax rebate for middle class families and a $250 million small business tax credit to help businesses cover COVID-19 costs.
The governor also proposed a $1 billion Pave Over Potholes program, a $10 billion investment in the healthcare system, $1 billion for bonuses for healthcare workers, $1.6 billion for nursing home upgrades, $1.4 billion for child care and $1.5 billion for SUNY and CUNY schools and $150 million to extend the Tuition Assistance Program to part-time students and the Jails to Jobs program.
Another thing Giglio liked was that the governor isn’t looking to create more debt. The reserve fund “is something we’ve been calling for for years,” he said. “This federal money isn’t going to be around forever. We have to prepare for it.”
Something Giglio didn’t hear in the budget address was anything about bail reform. The most important things that the state legislature could do would be to roll back the reforms to give judges more discretion and to shrink the list of crimes for which no bail is needed, eliminating violent crime including domestic abuse, and driving while intoxicated, he said.
One thing Giglio and other Republican lawmakers will be looking for in the budget is state policy.
“I want to make sure there’s no policy in the budget” as was more often the case than not with Cuomo who resigned in August while facing multiple sexual harassment accusations.
State Sen. George Borrello, R-Chautauqua County, agreed with Giglio that Hochul’s first budget address was “short on details,” but said he heard some things he liked.
He plans to meet with other Republican legislators and analyze the budget, but the $2 billion in property tax rebates and accelerating a middle class tax cut sounded good, Borrello said. The property tax “is one of the most oppressive taxes” in the state and is a big reason that 300,000 New Yorkers moved out of the state last year, he added.
And the $1.4 billion for childcare, “if done correctly, is a big step forward in having our economy recover,” Borrello said. “I’ve always been a childcare proponent.”
Borrello wasn’t sure where the governor is going on infrastructure, but he’s hoping the traditional roads, bridges, sewer and water and broadband infrastructure projects will be the ones put forward.
Borrello said he and Assemblyman Giglio are “strong supporters” of extending the Route 219 expressway. “I think it’s something that needs to be addressed” with the state’s share of the bipartisan infrastructure bill — federal money that will not reoccur.
Most of the Western New York delegation to Albany supports the Route 219 extension because it is a missing part that will be needed to make Western New York a competitive logistics hub. “I’m hoping now, with all this money,” Route 219 will move forward. “I think it’s something that has to be addressed,” Borrello said.
A balanced budget and 15% fund reserve also sounded good to Borrello. “We have to see the details,” he said.
Borrello.”It’s going to take a while to analyze.”
The Republican senator said he didn’t hear the governor say how she would be addressing gun violence or if there would be funding for more cops on the streets.
To counter the state’s bail reform issues, Borrello said there are two things that most legislators could agree on: Giving judges discretion in bail and stricter penalties for those committing crimes with illegal guns.