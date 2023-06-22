Assemblyman Joseph Giglio and State Sen. George Borrello agree that not revealing a proposed casino in Rochester was a prime example of how Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office has poorly handled a proposed new Seneca gaming compact.
The Assembly adjourned Wednesday night without addressing the proposed compact the Senate approved earlier, meaning a special session will be required before the end of this year to pass a new 20-year agreement.
Opposition in the Assembly came from three sides — Rochester officials who were only learning about a proposed Seneca casino in their city; del Lago Resort and Casino, a private casino in Waterloo along the Thruway that is just outside the Seneca’s exclusivity zone; and unions at Finger Lakes Raceway and Casino in Farmington.
Giglio said the opposition and the way it was handled by the governor’s office caused Speaker Carl Heastie to withdraw the compact from consideration.
“There was a lot of misinformation from the governor’s office,” Giglio, R-Gowanda, said in an interview on Thursday as he was driving back from the Assembly session. “It led to the guys from Monroe County to get nervous” over the casino being part of the compact without local input.
The U.S. Department of the Interior would have to approve siting for any new Seneca casino. Local officials and residents would be consulted before the Senecas purchased land for a casino in Rochester.
The three racinos in the region would remain protected and competition usually makes everyone better, Giglio said.
“A ton of misinformation” led to the stalemate, he said, blaming the governor’s office, which said officials were prohibited from discussing the matter due to a nondisclosure agreement. The Senecas said that wasn’t so.
Hochul has recused herself from participating in the negotiations because her husband, William Hochul, is an official in Delaware North, which operates the racinos. Two Hochul aides were overseeing the negotiations.
“We need the pact to keep the casinos open and keep the economic engine they represent going,” Giglio said.
He wants state officials to talk about it with the parties that have raised concerns, resolve the issues and call the Assembly back to vote on the compact.
“You don’t want to push up against the (Dec. 31) deadline,” Giglio said. “There’s money in this year’s budget from slot machines. That’s how they balanced the budget. They thought they had a deal.”
The Seneca Nation wasn’t alone in pushing to renew the compact, Giglio noted. Host municipalities like Salamanca have come to depend on the share of revenue they receive from slot machines.
Giglio said he hasn’t spoken with Seneca Nation officials since the Assembly pulled the compact.
“I hope to get a chance to speak with Seneca officials in the near future,” Giglio said. The Nation’s casinos represent jobs and an economic engine that extends to ancillary businesses, he said.
“I represent a majority of the Seneca Nation,” Giglio said, “Let’s get back to the table and come up with a solution. The Department of the Interior will still have to approve.”
Contacted by the Times Herald Thursday, Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, said he too was disappointed in how the governor’s team handled the compact issue.
“If there was any intent for a casino in Rochester, they should have been open about it with the legislature,” Borrello said. Without authorization to negotiate, he said, the compact comes back to the state legislature.
“The bottom line is that the compact expires at the end of the year, so this will require a special session. I’m opposed to the way it was handled.” Borrello said.
“This compact needs to get done. The Seneca Nation and the municipalities deserve it,” Borrello said.