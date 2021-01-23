Assemblyman Joseph Giglio and his fellow Republicans are pushing a $35 million legislative package to benefit New York farmers hurt by COVID-19 over the past year.
The Republicans, the minority party in both the Assembly and Senate, calls the bills the NY Food Insecurity, Farm Resiliency & Rural Poverty Initiative.
“As a conference, one of our highest priorities is to help family farms rebuild from the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic,” Giglio, R-Gowanda, said Friday.
”Agriculture is New York’s No. 1 industry, and the (legislation) is the best way to protect family farms across the state while helping fight rural poverty through connecting with local food banks to provide fresh, nutritious food to families in need,” he added.
Giglio’s 148th Assembly District includes all of Cattaraugus and Allegany counties and a portion of Steuben County.
The package would invest in 10 food banks around the state to expand facilities and staff and buy more food directly from New York farmers. The intention is to help farmers financially and provide more products to the food banks for people who need the help.
The need at food banks increased significantly since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, including throughout Giglio’s Southern Tier district.
The package includes annual allocations:
• $10 million annually for food banks and purchasing from New York farmers.
• $6 million to expand the Nutrition Outreach Education Program and the Hunger Prevention and Nutrition Assistance Program.
• $2 million for the food banks to hire more personnel.
• $500,000 for cold-storage equipment grants.
• $500,000 in transportation fuel reimbursement grants.
• $718,000 for NY FarmNet, a Cornell University agency that assists farmers in business planning.
In addition to the funds that would be annual allocations, the legislation would also create a commission to study issues related to meat and dairy processing and set aside $6 million in one-time grants for farm improvements and new farmers, and $9 million to be divided between the 10 food banks in the state to expand facilities and build more cold storage.
It would also create a tax credit for food donations and increase certain tax exemptions for farmers.
Assemblyman Chris Tague, R-Schoharie, is the lead sponsor of the legislative package. He is the GOP’s ranking member on the Assembly’s Agriculture Committee.
”If we have no farms, we have no food, and this proposal will assure that our state has plenty of both in our state for generations to come,” Tague said. “As a former farmer myself, I am hopeful we can pass this legislative package for the sake of our small farmers who have had it harder than ever this year, and for families who have struggled to keep food on the table during hard times.”
State Sen. George Borrello, R-Chautauqua County, is also pursuing legislation that would establish a permanent program for distributing surplus farm products to food banks.
Borrello announced the legislation earlier this month with a Queens Democrat, Assembly Member Catalina Cruz.
Their legislation would direct the state Department of Agriculture and Markets to oversee a permanent version of Nourish New York. Distribution would be through a network of food banks and other emergency food providers statewide, and the program would also complement related efforts, such as the Farm-to-School program.
With an initial $25 million in state funding, Nourish New York directed the purchase of food and products from Upstate farms and food producers for distribution to food banks across the state. Another $10 million was allocated to the program in late October to sustain the program through the end of the year.
Earlier this week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo committed another $25 million to sustain Nourish NY, while Borrello and Cruz’s bill would make such a program permanent in the state.