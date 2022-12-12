Gift Tree

Gift Tree volunteers Linda Pepperdine (left) and Mary Lee Napier prepare gifts for pickup by adopted Gift Tree families.

 Provided

OLEAN — Ninety-six area families will have a brighter Christmas this year thanks to Interfaith Caregivers Gift Tree program and support from the Carroll and Dolores Anstaett Gift Tree Fund at the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.

The Carroll and Dolores Anstaett Gift Tree Fund, established by the late Carroll Anstett and his wife Dolores in 2004 to provide annual support to the Gift Tree program, which assists families in the community by providing holiday gifts at Christmas.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social