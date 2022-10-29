OLEAN — Organizers of the annual Gift Tree program remind area agencies and residents that the time is drawing near to adopt a family or individuals in need of help this holiday season.
Julie Hall, executive director of Interfaith Caregivers, which co-sponsors Gift Tree with the Olean Times Herald, said the group has met its goal of better reaching the most rural areas of Cattaraugus County when building the list this year.
For nearly 30 years, families and senior citizens from the area have been identified to receive gifts through the program. This is the second year that those in need can apply themselves to be on the list.
The families’ and individuals’ holiday needs, which will be published on several occasions in the Times Herald, will be met by local residents, churches, schools, organizations and businesses that purchase gifts for them.
“We are surprised at the number of families this year, anticipating it would be much higher,” Hall said. “The level of need seemed far greater than in years past.”
Hall said one of the reasons for the lower number of participants this year is the application process moved up to Sept. 15 and was scheduled to close Oct. 15, but they accepted applications until this Wednesday.
“I think people are not thinking about Christmas in September,” she said. “It is necessary to begin this early as we need time to plan for printing in the newspaper, time for families to adopt and then the adopters need time to shop and wrap prior to drop off on Dec. 6 and 7.”
Hall also cited more gift-giving programs that have popped up in recent years — especially in the schools — as well as learning several families on the list relocated since applying for the program.
In 2021, a Gift Tree Committee was formed, comprised of seven individuals representing different programs and groups within the community, Hall said. That committee established two criteria for applicants to be accepted into the program.
“The first was that applicants must be a resident of Cattaraugus County,” she explained. “The United Way of Cattaraugus County has been a long-time supporter of this program. Therefore, applicants must reside in this county.”
Applicants must also meet the state’s Home Energy Assistance Program guidelines to be eligible. These same criteria were used this year, Hall said.
New this year, Interfaith Caregivers has partnered with the Salvation Army to facilitate the program since the mission and work of both organizations are similar.
By partnering, Hall said they could complete the application process with families over the telephone. Meaningful conversations occurred between the applicants and Captain Megan Moretz of the Salvation Army and Hall.
“We were able to make a connection with each individual or family that applied to be on the Gift Tree,” she said. “We listened to them, made referrals, talked about local resources and the WNY 211 System.”
With families that included children, Hall said they discussed the children’s wants and wishes and if they needed anything for school or to be comfortable in the cold weather. With some families, they talked about the importance of supporting their learning, exercise and sleep. “Phone applications required a significant time investment,” she added. “However, the conversations were meaningful and productive. It was worth the investment.”
For the first time this year, readers will see people identified as “Senior” in the Gift Tree list. Hall said they felt if an adopter were shopping for an individual, knowing the person in need was a senior citizen would help in making choices.
“Our community includes senior citizens that have no family, friends or support systems,” she said. “Known as ‘shut-ins,’ we felt it was important to include them as well.” The list also includes disabled children and adults as well as local veterans.
In addition to individual applications, a number of local agencies and organizations were once again instrumental in referring those in need to the program, from various Cattaraugus County departments to local churches, shelters, youth support groups and more.
We feel that we have been extremely successful this year in reaching the outer regions and most rural areas of Cattaraugus County,” Hall said.
In response to community feedback from last year, Hall said they have asked families to be more specific about the kinds of clothing items and wishes that they are requesting. They also will have an additional person working for two days after the list of families appears in the newspaper to answer the calls from adopters.
“I think it’s the perfect snapshot of the greater Olean community. It is a snapshot of the kindness, the generosity, the selflessness of the community,” Hall said of the program. “The Gift Tree, if it does one thing, it connects two worlds — the folks that have needs with the kindness and generosity and care we know we have.”
The Gift Tree listing will be published in the Nov. 7 edition of the Times Herald and an updated listing will be published each Monday after that through Nov. 28, or until all families are adopted. The listing will also be available for e-subscribers of the Times Herald.
Gift Tree Headquarters will be located at Creekside Chapel, 2523 Five Mile Road in Allegany. Adopters will drop off gifts on Dec. 6 and 7 from 2-8 p.m. Gift pick up will take place Thursday, Dec. 8 from 2-8 p.m.
Donations can be made to Interfaith Caregivers, PO Box 319, Olean, NY 14760. Anyone interested in volunteering for the event, please call either Interfaith Caregivers at (716) 372-6283 or The Salvation Army at (716) 372-6740.