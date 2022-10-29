Another successful year for Gift Tree at new location

Volunteers drop off wrapped gifts for the annual Gift Tree program in the Creekside Chapel’s teen center on Five Mile Road in Allegany.

 Photo provided

OLEAN — Organizers of the annual Gift Tree program remind area agencies and residents that the time is drawing near to adopt a family or individuals in need of help this holiday season.

Julie Hall, executive director of Interfaith Caregivers, which co-sponsors Gift Tree with the Olean Times Herald, said the group has met its goal of better reaching the most rural areas of Cattaraugus County when building the list this year.

