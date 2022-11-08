OLEAN — As a way to better serve the families in need this holiday season, the Gift Tree program has a new partner assisting in the annual tradition to help hundreds of people across the county — The Salvation Army.
Capt. Megan Moretz, co-officer of the Olean Corps of the organization with her husband, Elijah, said The Salvation Army has historically participated in Christmas gift-giving efforts. In Olean, she said the situation has looked a bit different in the past few years amid the pandemic.
But when Julie Hall, executive director of Interfaith Caregivers who co-sponsors the program with the Olean Times Herald, approached Moretz about joining the cause, it seemed like a natural fit.
“I was happy to help her get organized and start the application process, which is what we’ve been working on for the past month,” she said. “This being my first time doing the Gift Tree, I’m excited to see how the rest of it goes.”
Now in its 27th year, the annual holiday program will provide gifts to nearly 100 families and individuals across Cattaraugus County thanks to the generosity of area residents, non-profit organizations and businesses.
As an officer in The Salvation Army for seven years now, Moretz said she’s familiar with application processes like the one Gift Tree now uses. But this year, seeing a number of families apply for the program for the first time really stood out.
“More and more, families that never needed it before do need it now,” she explained. “As is often the case, it’s families just struggling to make ends meet with the rising costs of everything. That came up a lot.”
Thankfully, Moretz said one of the greatest blessings of this program is being able to tell families that are struggling that it will be OK because the community cares and can help them.
“That was the message I tried to get across in my appointments with families and individuals,” she said. “To see them light up when they heard that or the relief in knowing they don’t have to worry, it’s great.”
An updated listing of Gift Tree families will be published each Monday in the Times Herald through Nov. 28, or until all families are adopted. The listing will also be available for e-subscribers of the Times Herald.
Gift Tree Headquarters will be located at Creekside Chapel, 2523 Five Mile Road in Allegany. Adopters will drop off gifts on Dec. 6 and 7 from 2-8 p.m. Gift pick up will take place Thursday, Dec. 8 from 2-8 p.m.
Moretz said she’s equally excited to see the drop-off and pick-up days in action. She said it’s an incredible feeling to be able to help so many people during the holiday season when stress is almost always heightened.
“I know this program is going to make a huge difference in the lives of all the families and individuals who applied,” she added. “And we’re going to see that all come together in the next few weeks.”
Although she has faith that the process will work like always, Moretz said she’s thankful to all of those who choose to sponsor those in need and choose families to adopt from the list.
“The need is great this year, and you can make all the difference in the world to the life of an individual or the life of a child in our community,” she said. “It’s a great way to give back to people who are struggling, and it’s a great way to bring a smile to someone’s face this Christmas.”
Donations can be made to Interfaith Caregivers, PO Box 319, Olean, NY 14760. Anyone interested in volunteering for the event, please call either Interfaith Caregivers at (716) 372-6283 or The Salvation Army at (716) 372-6740.