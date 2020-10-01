OLEAN — As summer was winding down, Julie Keim at the Olean Times Herald wasn’t sure the newspaper would again team up with Interfaith Caregivers for the annual Gift Tree program because of the pandemic.
Those concerns were put aside for Keim in August when Megan Davis, longtime Gift Tree coordinator and Interfaith Caregivers executive director, called to say the program would be held after all due to the need in the community.
The annual program, which is more than 20 years old and sponsored by Interfaith and the Times Herald, coordinates area businesses, schools, organizations and residents to provide holiday gifts for families and individuals they “adopt” in Cattaraugus County.
“We’re eager to spread holiday cheer and we count on the support of our generous community to help us do that,” Davis said. “In 2019, 80 families of various sizes were adopted by local individuals, business employees and service groups.”
Gift Tree hopes to provide gifts to as many families as last year, if not more, depending on the generosity of the community.
Davis said the distribution of gifts will be conducted with safety in mind, as all involved will follow Covid-19 mandates, including the use of masks and hand sanitizers and adhering to social distancing.
“We felt that we were able to safely execute this and that gave us more confidence to move forward,” she added. “Right now, the details are being worked out. If there are going to be changes, we will certainly let the adopters know.”
Davis said she had been contacted by caseworkers who assist the needy regarding the program and if it would be held, as the need is great.
“Poverty in Cattaraugus County is a full-time issue in the human service industry,” Davis explained. “We know that people are affected and with job losses, our area takes an even bigger hit … the needs were there before in Cattaraugus, so we can only imagine the impact the pandemic has. That’s making people want to be a part of this program even more.”
Keim, who has coordinated Gift Tree listings of families and their wish lists in the Times Herald for many years, said she is glad Interfaith wanted to conduct the program again.
“Because of everything that is going on now, people are more in need than ever,” Keim said. “And I’m sure there are a lot of people who will be happy it’s still on. Even with the Covid situation, there are people out there who want to help.”
As for the program, Davis said families are referred to Gift Tree by local schools and human service agencies who have identified families and their needs. Gift Tree applications, instructions and general information has been emailed to participating agencies, she added. The deadline for Gift Tree to receive the referral applications is noon on Nov. 2.
The Gift Tree adoption listing will be published in the Tuesday edition of the Times Herald beginning on Nov. 10. An updated Gift Tree listing will run each Tuesday in November in the Times Herald or until all families are adopted.
The Gift Tree listing will be available in print and for e-subscribers of the Times Herald. Last year all families were adopted in the first two to three days of listing.
The Gift Tree drop-off and pick-up location will be at the Robert H Livingston Community Center in Allegany. Gift drop-off day will be Dec. 10 and agency pick-up day will be Dec. 11. Agencies will be assigned pick-up times.
Referral applications, or donations for the program, can be mailed to Gift Tree, P.O. Box 319, Olean, NY 14760. More information on Gift Tree or Interfaith can also be obtained by calling 372-6283 or visiting www.interfaithcaregiversinc.org.