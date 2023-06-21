Gift to Jones Memorial Hospital

When Jones Memorial Hospital Auxiliary’s Hemlock Twig received a donation in memory of Gladys “Happy” Kelley, the group asked for a “wish list” of items that would benefit the patients. From that list, the group decided on a Roku for the hospice room, four pill crushers and three activity aprons, which are specially designed for patients with dementia. The aprons have ties, zippers and buttons to keep the patient’s hands busy. Accepting the gift on behalf of the hospital is registered nurse Katie Wallace (left), who thanked Happy Kelley’s daughter, Ann Sobeck, and Hemlock Twig president Caren Gibson.

 Jones Memorial Hospital

