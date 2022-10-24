SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. — Kevin Dusenbury’s Gift of Memory Program, which benefits Potter County’s Christmas House, is currently in its 22nd year.

Through Dusenbury’s Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home in Shinglehouse, local residents can contribute presents in memory of their deceased loved ones to the organization, which distributes gifts to over 1,200 Potter County children and elderly during the holidays.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social