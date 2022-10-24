SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. — Kevin Dusenbury’s Gift of Memory Program, which benefits Potter County’s Christmas House, is currently in its 22nd year.
Through Dusenbury’s Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home in Shinglehouse, local residents can contribute presents in memory of their deceased loved ones to the organization, which distributes gifts to over 1,200 Potter County children and elderly during the holidays.
In the past 21 years, gifts too numerous to count were collected at the funeral home and presented to the Christmas House for distribution to needy families. Those wishing to make donations of new, unwrapped toys or gifts can call Dusenbury at (814) 697-6570.
Again this year, the Christmas House is asking that efforts get underway to be able to have distribution to the recipients as early as possible. Donations will be collected through Nov. 18.
In purchasing gifts this year, the Christmas House asks for donations of items for girls in the 9 to 12 age group and also for teenagers. There is also a need for boys from 2 to 12 years of age and also for teenagers.